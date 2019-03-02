Spotted: Ben Simmons at the DAC | The Triangle

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warming up before a game last season in Miami. (Photograph courtesy of David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS).

A lazy Friday afternoon at Drexel University was brightened up by the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons as he was spotted hanging out with the Dragons at the Daskalakis Athletic Center March 1. The 22-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, had a double-double Feb. 28 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which helped the Sixers finish with the win 108-104.

“Saw him walking in after talking to the reception desk. He initially started hooping with couple of us and shooting around with the few people in the gym,” Ritik Kapoor, a first year computer engineering student, said.

Simmons attended a Drexel basketball game Dec. 7 at the DAC, when the Dragons beat Robert Morris 82-69. He was pictured in the stands with Kendall Jenner and his Sixers teammate TJ McConnell.

“It was honestly a really cool experience to see him just hanging out with us. He’s an NBA all star and to see him be so casual with us Dragons was honestly a really special moment for so many of us,” Gokul Harikumar, an entrepreneurship major, said.

Some students weren’t as excited though.

“He was just sitting there, dribbling. I really didn’t care. I was just trying to hoop,” Tyrone Brown, a construction management major, said.

The 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year will be back in action March 2 as the Sixers play the Golden State Warriors. They currently stand 40-22.

