Upcoming albums and tours: fall 2023 | The Triangle

Photo by Cole Rarhoa | The Triangle

It is time for a look at some of the upcoming albums and respective tours of the fall term. For more information on each release, make sure to visit the artist’s website or social media. To pre-order or pre-save an album, click the links!

Since the term started last week, here are some projects to check out already!

Notable releases from last week (Sept. 29)

“Isn’t It Now?” – Animal Collective

“We Buy Diabetic Test Strips” – Armand Hammer (Billy Woods & ELUCID )

“I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet” – Del Water Gap

“Again” – Oneohtrix Point Never

“Silver” – Say She She

“Yard” – Slow Pulp

“falling or flying” – Jorja Smith

“Cousin” – Wilco

“Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist” – YG & Tyga

Today’s releases (Oct. 6)

“Live For Me (EP)” – Omar Apollo

“Blondshell (Deluxe Edition)” – Blondshell

Tour: 11/22 @ Franklin Music Hall (w/ Liz Phair)

“Fanfare” – Dorian Electra

“For All The Dogs” – Drake

“Voir Dire” – Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist

Back in 2021, it was first revealed that these two rap deities had hidden a project on YouTube under an alias. On Aug. 25, the album “Voir Dire” was released to Web3 music platform Gala Music for purchase, basically as NFTs. However, now you can hear the songs on streaming, as well as see them live on tour with support from Black Noi$e and MIKE . Tour: 11/21 @ Theatre of the Living Arts

“Re: This Is Why” – Paramore

“Trackhouse” – Pitbull

Yes, there’s a new Pitbull album in 2023. It is a collaboration with NASCAR racing team Trackhouse Racing . It also features Zac Brown on the closing track: What joy.

Javelin” – Sufjan Stevens

October

10/13: “the rest” (EP) – boygenius

2023’s favorite trio is sharing a follow-up to their wildly successful album “ the record .” Their new EP appears to serve as outtakes or B-sides from the album, hence the EP’s title. Four new tracks will be included in the project.

10/13: “A Great Chaos” – Ken Carson

10/13: “Almighty So 2” – Chief Keef

10/13: “Jonny” – The Drums

Jonny Pierce will be releasing 16 personal tracks of danceable instrumentals, surf-pop vibes and slightly whiny vocals on his new album. He daringly bares it all on the project’s cover art , embodying how transparent the songs’ lyrical themes will be. Read The Triangle’s review of The Drums’ recent tour here !

10/13: “Breath of Fresh Air” – Gucci Mane

10/13: “Something To Give Each Other” – Troye Sivan

It has been five long years since Sivan released “ Bloom .” The album’s leadoff single “ Rush ” is one of 2023’s best pop hits, showing a boost in confidence, charisma and production from his already-solid sophomore album. Expect a proper mainstream breakthrough this time for Sivan.

10/13: “Tomorrow’s Fire” – Squirrel Flower Tour: 10/27 @ Ukie Club

10/13: “And Then You Pray For Me” – Westside Gunn

From the looks of it, this album will serve as the sequel to Gunn’s 2020 album “Pray For Paris,” which featured Tyler, The Creator , Freddie Gibbs and more behind an eye-catching album cover designed by the late Virgil Abloh. On Sept. 27, Flygod sold two full-size versions of the album’s cover art online.

10/13: “Water Made Us” – Jamila Woods

10/15: “SET IT OFF” – Offset

10/20: “ONE MORE TIME…” – blink-182

10/20: “All That Was East Is West Of Me Now” – Glen Hansard

10/20: “Hackney Diamonds” – The Rolling Stones

10/20: “Lahai” – Sampha

Yet another anticipated comeback album is ahead this fall, this time from electronic-soul singer and producer Sampha. With only one studio album to his name — 2017’s acclaimed “ Process ” — Sampha has become a well-known feature-god in the meantime on songs with Kendrick Lamar , Drake , Solange and Lil Silva just to name a few. Tour: 11/13 @ Franklin Music Hall

10/28: “Life’s Still Perfect” – Cadre Noir

10/29: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift

November

11/3: “The Maybe Man” – AJR

Some may wonder how a band so deeply despised by some continues to grow and release music, seemingly unphased by their reputation as the goofiest, most obnoxious band working. The three brothers are a true testament to “sticking to your guns,” as they continue their brand of orchestral pop in yet another album.

11/3: “Valentine (Demos)” – Snail Mail

11/4: “GOLDEN” – Jung Kook

11/10: “Higher” – Chris Stapleton

11/17: “Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)” – Daft Punk

The French electronic duo has announced one of the oddest reissues in recent times: a drumless version of their final studio album, 2013’s “Random Access Memories.” For an album already containing theatrical dynamics, this will likely emphasize the emotion of the songs even more. This idea is so left-field that it must unlock something new within the compositions… right?

December

12/31: “Hood Poet” – Polo G

This may just be a placeholder date, as it is not a Friday and very far in advance. According to the album trailer released on Aug. 15, the album was originally set for release on Sept. 15. The iTunes pre-order page now lists New Year’s Eve as the project’s expected release date.

Unconfirmed or theorized releases

Bas

This Dreamville rapper announced the title of his fourth album, “We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re F*cked Up,” through Instagram way back in January. With two recent single releases, it is only a matter of time until fans are given the release date.

Brittany Howard

The Alabama Shakes lead singer recently announced a small US tour for November, while also stating that she had just finished a new album. Could the “What Now Tour 2023” possibly be name-dropping said new project?

Zack Villere

Villere has shared three singles so far this year each sporting similar art. This quirk-pop polymath is due for a new album as well; his most recent project “ Cardboard City ” was released way back in February of 2020.

Faye Webster