Women’s lacrosse falls to Elon University 18-13 | The Triangle

The Drexel University women’s lacrosse team outlasted the College of William & Mary April 20 to take their first win in Colonial Athletic Association play this season. The Dragons knocked William & Mary to 4-11 on the season and 0-4 in CAA play.

The Tribe had the first goal of the game less than a minute into play after winning the draw control to start. The Dragons quickly responded 30 seconds later with a goal of their own from freshman Karson Harris for her 26th of the season.

After a turnover from the Tribe, Drexel regained control of the ball and sophomore Courtney Dietzel found a space past the William & Mary goalkeeper to put the Dragons up 2-1.

The Tribe came back with another goal, and the game was tied 2-2 just 10 minutes into play. By the end of the first half, the Dragons were leading 7-5.

The Dragons started off strong in the second half increasing their lead to 10-5 with goals from Dietzel and sophomores Lucy and Jamie Schneidereith.

The Tribe pushed to decrease the lead to 10-7 with 18:19 to play. A 3-0 scoring run from the Dragons to lead by six goals made it clear that Drexel would take the win even with eight minutes of play left.

The final score was 14-9 as the Dragons finally got their first CAA point. They moved on to host Elon University April 22 where they lost 18-13 and fell to 1-4 in CAA play.

The first half started off well for both teams battling back and forth. The game was tied with 17 minutes left in the first half before Elon went on a 4-0 scoring run.

The Dragons came back with two goals of their own both from Dietzel. With a minute and a half left to play, Elon’s Kelsey Dupere and Stephanie Asher both scored to put them up 9-5 leading into halftime.

At the beginning of the second half, junior Cassidy Delaney got her 16th goal of the season unassisted. However, Elon quickly put a stop to any chance of the Dragons making a comeback as they had a 5-0 scoring run through the middle of the second half to put them up 14-6.

The Dragons pushed to close the scoring gap to 14-9 as Dietzel, senior Alex Beilman and freshman Colleen Grady each scored.

Both teams scored four more goals before the end of the game. The Dragons unfortunately lost to Elon with only one regular season game remaining.

The women’s lacrosse team will travel to Newark, Delaware, April 27 for their last regular season game against the University of Delaware. Delaware is currently 2-3 in the CAA. A win for the Dragons would cause a three-way tie between Drexel, Delaware and Hofstra University. The championship league would then decide who would move on as the No. 4-ranked team to the CAA semifinals.