Where The Eagles Stand After Two Games Of The Season

The 2020 NFL has been like no other season before. Due to the COVID 19- Pandemic, teammates didn’t get to practice and be together until the beginning of August. Pre-season was canceled and instead, from training camp, the league went right into the regular season which started in September. As expected, a majority of the teams looked relatively rusty, while others, like the Chiefs, looked like they hadn’t missed a step. Some teams, unfortunately, looked much worse than others. One of those teams includes the Philadelphia Eagles.

To be fair, the Eagles once again have been decimated by injuries before the season even began. Whether it was starting guard Brandon Brooks going down for the season with a torn Achilles, starting left tackle Andre Dillard going down with a torn bicep, first-round pick Jalen Reagor missing the next 6-8 weeks because of a UCL tear in his thumb or wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey starting the season on the injured reserve, the list goes on and on. Despite the injuries, there isn’t an excuse for the sloppy performances the Eagles have shown in the first two games of the season. The first game of the season came on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team. At one point in the game, the Eagles were up 17-0. The Eagles never scored again, and Washington scored 27 unanswered points to win the game.

After starting the game off strong, quarterback Carson Wentz looked lost and committed costly turnovers. However, the loss wasn’t entirely his fault as the offensive line gave up a Week One league-high 8 sacks. To allow that many sacks in an NFL game is inexcusable. There would not have been as many sacks had Wentz thrown the ball away when under pressure instead of just taking the sack. At least after the game, Wentz took some responsibility. ”I put our defense in a bad spot a couple occasions,” said Wentz. “I gotta be better. I’ll own that.”

In Week Two against the Rams, the offensive line was much better, but Wentz looked even worse. The defense also struggled mightily giving up 37 points. Jared Goff picked apart the Eagles secondary, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdown passes. The run defense wasn’t much better, giving up 191 total rushing yards to the Rams’ second and third-string backs (starter Cam Akers was out with a rib injury). Wentz had a pretty dreadful day for the Eagles throwing for 242 yards and two interceptions, the second consecutive game he has suffered two interceptions. It’s hard to believe that the offense has struggled this much when there were so many investments made this offseason (three wide receivers taken in the draft) and guys returning from injury such as veteran like Desean Jackson, who was out most of last season but is now back in the fold.

The Eagles season lies in the hands of Carson Wentz. If he doesn’t improve from the past two weeks, then the Eagles are going to be in for a very long season. Head Coach Doug Pederson acknowledged in a press conference this week that Wentz has “regressed” so far this season. We will not be surprised to eventually see second-round draft pick rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts replace Wentz at some point this season if his regression continues.