Sixers start decade strong against OKC, fall to Rockets | The Triangle

The Philadelphia 76ers began the new decade by visiting a powerhouse from the west, the Houston Rockets.

After coming off of an impressive outing on Christmas against Milwaukee, ending 121-109, the Sixers left 2019 on a three-game losing streak with losses to the the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat, and the Indiana Pacers.

Opening 2020 against a team like Houston was the last opponent they needed at this point. James Harden, known for his nickname, “The Beard”, averages 38.5 points and nearly eight assists per game. The seven-time all-star can defeat teams singlehandedly. Luckily, he does not have to.

Russell Westbrook complements Harden skills and makes this duo unstoppable by putting up 24 points and eight rebounds per night. Teams are clueless on how to stop this pair of legends. But, did Philly have an answer? Will the tenth-ranked defense have a gameplan? Surely, a six-foot-ten-inch point guard can keep up with Mr. Westbrook and Harden can be locked down by top-notch defender, Josh Richardson, right?

The NBA Friday Showcase game on ESPN was hosted by the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. This game was a possible preview of the NBA finals as these opposing top conference teams face off. The game went exactly as planned for each team, with Simmons and Harden making magic happen. The triple-double machines did what they do best and both created highlight tapes. In terms of teamwork, both teams stuck together all game. The Sixers and Rockets basically tied in field goal percentage and total rebounds. The 3-point percentage seemed to differentiate the two teams as Houston shot 37.5 percent behind the arc while Philly shot a disappointing 22.2 percent. Clint Capela stepped up big in this game by contributing with 30 points and 14 rebounds.