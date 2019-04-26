Men’s lacrosse qualifies for CAA tournament | The Triangle

The Drexel men’s lacrosse team (6-6, 2-2) traveled to Hempstead, New York, to get a much needed win against Hofstra University (4-9, 1-3) as it sent them to the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. The victory didn’t come easy for the Dragons, as they trailed throughout the first three quarters. The team showed incredible resilience in overcoming the deficit, which has been a difficult task in previous games.

Junior Matthew Varian came up big for the Dragons, scoring all three of his goals in under two minutes to tie the game in the fourth quarter with 12:51 to go in the game. Not only did Varian have three clutch goals, but he also was a facilitator racking up three assists. Junior Reid Bowering was also very impressive, as he has been all season long, scoring four goals in the game, including two in the fourth quarter. The four goals gives Bowering 40 total goals on the season, making him the ninth Dragon to ever accomplish this milestone. With one year still remaining on his eligibility, the Dragon faithful can look forward to watching Bowering as he climbs higher in the Drexel record books.

Freshman Ross Blumenthal came up big down the stretch as he was able to stop the Pride from tying the game. Blumenthal had 15 saves on the day, giving up 12 goals of the 39 shots he faced. Junior Jimmeh Koita had a strong outing in his face off attempts as he’s done all season long, winning 15 of his 26 faceoff attempts. It was an overall consistent effort from the Dragons, who have struggled at times this season to find success in all aspects of the game. Although they lost, Hofstra put up a good fight as they were almost identical to the Dragons in every statistical category.

The Dragons’ next game will come April 27 as Drexel hosts Towson University on Senior Day. This will be the end of the regular season before the CAA semifinals.