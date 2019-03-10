Men’s lacrosse defeats No. 11 Villanova Wildcats | The Triangle

The Drexel University men’s lacrosse team had a huge win over the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats March 10 at Vidas Field.

The score was tight in the beginning as the Wildcats scored the first goal of the game. The Dragons were quick to respond as they tied things up at one just three minutes later. By the end of the first quarter, Villanova was leading 5-3.

The Wildcats opened the second period with a goal, but the Dragons proceeded to go on a 6-0 scoring run to gain a lead of 9-6. Villanova was stunned.

The scoring run continued after halftime as the Dragons increase their lead to 11-6 before Villanova had a chance to respond. The third period ended with the Dragons up 12-8.

This lead was large enough to maintain in the final period as the Dragons won 15-10 against one of the top-ranked teams in the nation.

Villanova took more shots throughout the game than the Dragons, but Drexel’s shooting was more effective as they made 23 of their total 32 shots on goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Ross Blumenthal had 13 saves for the Dragons, a career-high, and sophomore Collin Mailman also had a career-high four goals.

