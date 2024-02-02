DU ski and snowboard team face the 2024 season | The Triangle

Drexel’s Ski and Snowboard Team kicked off their season at West Mountain in Queensbury, NY on Jan. 13 and 14.
The team competes under USCSA, or United States Collegiate Ski/Snowboard Association, and partakes in events consisting of men’s and women’s alpine ski racing, snowboard racing, freeski and snowboard freestyle. The USCSA is divided into eleven conferences that compete across the country at various host mountains. They also emphasize team performance as teams send out five or more racers, with the top three performances used for the team score.
West Mountain hosted the first competition for DUST, who is part of the Atlantic Highlands Conference on Jan. 13 and 14.
Men’s and women’s alpine ski racers and snowboard racers competed in Giant Slalom on Saturday morning. Here are the racing results:
Men’s Alpine Giant Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 13)
27th place – Stewart Conley
29th place – Jared Visalli
Men’s Snowboard Giant Slalom Racing (Jan. 13)
1st place – Thomas Carey
2nd place – Kieran McAlary
That same Saturday morning, Atlantic Highlands Conference freestyle teams competed in a slopestyle competition at the terrain park. Here are the freestyle results:
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)
18th place – Daniel Inaba
26th place – Jeremy McGowan
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)
8th place – Rolana Duran
10th place – Eden Westfall
Men’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)
6th place – Ryan Anderson
8th place – Todd Guttman
10th place – Ian Sauer
13th place – Matt Gursik
16th place – Will McDade
21st place – Nicholas Lombardo
Women’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)
1st place – Mia Tomlinson
2nd place – Victoria Harrigan
The second day of the West Mountain competition, DUST’s alpine ski racers competed in a Slalom race while the freestyle team competed in a second day of slopestyle. Here are the results:
Men’s Alpine Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 14)
20th place – Walter Keiler
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)
18th place – Daniel Inaba
26th place – Jeremy McGowan
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)
2nd place – Rolana Duran
Men’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)
2nd place – Matt Gursik
3rd place – Ryan Anderson
9th place – Ian Sauer
11th place – Will McDade
13th place – Todd Guttman
Women’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)
2nd place – Mia Tomlinson
3rd place – Victoria Harrigan
DUST’s second competition was held at Blue Mountain in Palmerton, PA on Jan. 20 and 21. Schools such as Lafayette, Fairfield, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, the United States Military Academy, Rutgers and more competed along with DUST.
That Saturday morning, DUST held men’s and women’s alpine Giant Slalom ski racing and snowboard Giant Slalom racing. The freestyle team competed in a slopestyle competition. Here are the results:
Men’s Alpine Ski Racing (Jan. 20)
22nd place – Walter Keiler
43rd place – Stewart Conley
49th place – Michael Anderson
Women’s Alpine Ski Racing (Jan. 20)
19th place – Charlotte Takac
Men’s Snowboard Racing (Jan. 20)
3rd place – Thomas Carey
5th place – Kieran McAlary
6th place – Daniel Kass
7th place – Benjamin Zavala
Women’s Snowboard Racing (Jan. 20)
4th place – Chelsea Burcksen
Men’s Freeski (Jan. 20)
21st place – Daniel Inaba
33rd place – Thomas Miller
34th place – Jeremy McGowan
Women’s Freeski (Jan. 20)
15th place – Alice Margovskiy
21st place – Rolana Duran
Men’s Snowboard Freestyle (Jan. 20)
3rd place – Maxson Wayne
7th place – Ryan Anderson
8th place – Will McDade
12th place – Jackson Roberts
14th place – Todd Guttman
21st place – Ashton Foster
Women’s Snowboard Freestyle (Jan. 20)
2nd place – Mia Tomlinson
3rd place – Victoria Harrigan
The second day, only alpine ski racers had a Slalom competition. Here are the results:
Men’s Alpine Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 21)
20th place – Walter Keiler
32nd place – Riley Holt
Women’s Alpine Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 21)
13th place – Charlotte Takac
DUST has been doing remarkably well in these past few competitions and it is clear the team has each other’s backs.
“I am looking forward to leading this team during my last season at Drexel,” said Carey, who is also president of the team. “I am hopeful for another strong appearance in both regionals and nationals again this season. We have always been competitive but have had an increase in success over the last few seasons.”
DUST recently competed at Belleayre Mountain last weekend and will be traveling for their fourth competition of the season this upcoming weekend to Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, PA.