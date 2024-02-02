DU ski and snowboard team face the 2024 season | The Triangle

Photo by Nic Stine (nics.photonics)

Drexel’s Ski and Snowboard Team kicked off their season at West Mountain in Queensbury, NY on Jan. 13 and 14.

The team competes under USCSA, or United States Collegiate Ski/Snowboard Association, and partakes in events consisting of men’s and women’s alpine ski racing, snowboard racing, freeski and snowboard freestyle. The USCSA is divided into eleven conferences that compete across the country at various host mountains. They also emphasize team performance as teams send out five or more racers, with the top three performances used for the team score.

West Mountain hosted the first competition for DUST, who is part of the Atlantic Highlands Conference on Jan. 13 and 14.

Men’s and women’s alpine ski racers and snowboard racers competed in Giant Slalom on Saturday morning. Here are the racing results:

Men’s Alpine Giant Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 13)

27th place – Stewart Conley

29th place – Jared Visalli

Men’s Snowboard Giant Slalom Racing (Jan. 13)

1st place – Thomas Carey

2nd place – Kieran McAlary

That same Saturday morning, Atlantic Highlands Conference freestyle teams competed in a slopestyle competition at the terrain park. Here are the freestyle results:

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)

18th place – Daniel Inaba

26th place – Jeremy McGowan

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)

8th place – Rolana Duran

10th place – Eden Westfall

Men’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)

6th place – Ryan Anderson

8th place – Todd Guttman

10th place – Ian Sauer

13th place – Matt Gursik

16th place – Will McDade

21st place – Nicholas Lombardo

Women’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 1 (Jan. 13)

1st place – Mia Tomlinson

2nd place – Victoria Harrigan

The second day of the West Mountain competition, DUST’s alpine ski racers competed in a Slalom race while the freestyle team competed in a second day of slopestyle. Here are the results:

Men’s Alpine Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 14)

20th place – Walter Keiler

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)

18th place – Daniel Inaba

26th place – Jeremy McGowan

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)

2nd place – Rolana Duran

Men’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)

2nd place – Matt Gursik

3rd place – Ryan Anderson

9th place – Ian Sauer

11th place – Will McDade

13th place – Todd Guttman

Women’s Snowboard Freestyle Slopestyle Competition – Day 2 (Jan. 14)

2nd place – Mia Tomlinson

3rd place – Victoria Harrigan

DUST’s second competition was held at Blue Mountain in Palmerton, PA on Jan. 20 and 21. Schools such as Lafayette, Fairfield, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, the United States Military Academy, Rutgers and more competed along with DUST.

That Saturday morning, DUST held men’s and women’s alpine Giant Slalom ski racing and snowboard Giant Slalom racing. The freestyle team competed in a slopestyle competition. Here are the results:

Men’s Alpine Ski Racing (Jan. 20)

22nd place – Walter Keiler

43rd place – Stewart Conley

49th place – Michael Anderson

Women’s Alpine Ski Racing (Jan. 20)

19th place – Charlotte Takac

Men’s Snowboard Racing (Jan. 20)

3rd place – Thomas Carey

5th place – Kieran McAlary

6th place – Daniel Kass

7th place – Benjamin Zavala

Women’s Snowboard Racing (Jan. 20)

4th place – Chelsea Burcksen

Men’s Freeski (Jan. 20)

21st place – Daniel Inaba

33rd place – Thomas Miller

34th place – Jeremy McGowan

Women’s Freeski (Jan. 20)

15th place – Alice Margovskiy

21st place – Rolana Duran

Men’s Snowboard Freestyle (Jan. 20)

3rd place – Maxson Wayne

7th place – Ryan Anderson

8th place – Will McDade

12th place – Jackson Roberts

14th place – Todd Guttman

21st place – Ashton Foster

Women’s Snowboard Freestyle (Jan. 20)

2nd place – Mia Tomlinson

3rd place – Victoria Harrigan

The second day, only alpine ski racers had a Slalom competition. Here are the results:

Men’s Alpine Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 21)

20th place – Walter Keiler

32nd place – Riley Holt

Women’s Alpine Slalom Ski Racing (Jan. 21)

13th place – Charlotte Takac

DUST has been doing remarkably well in these past few competitions and it is clear the team has each other’s backs.

“I am looking forward to leading this team during my last season at Drexel,” said Carey, who is also president of the team. “I am hopeful for another strong appearance in both regionals and nationals again this season. We have always been competitive but have had an increase in success over the last few seasons.”

DUST recently competed at Belleayre Mountain last weekend and will be traveling for their fourth competition of the season this upcoming weekend to Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, PA.