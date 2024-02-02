Drexel winter sports report | The Triangle

As we reach February, we are one step closer to Spring. However, while it might take a few more months for the weather to warm up, Drexel’s winter sports season has already heated up as Tennis, Squash, Wrestling and Basketball are all entering the thick of their respective seasons. While you may not have been following each sport closely, The Triangle is here to get you up to speed with what’s been happening on the various courts.

Women’s Squash:

Currently ranked 10th in the nation with a record of four wins and five losses, the Women’s Squash team has not been able to exactly replicate their success from the 2022-2023 season where they finished ranked fifth in the nation. The Dragons’ season featured four dominating wins this season, with their best win coming against the current 12th ranked team in the nation in Columbia University, and five losses, all against top-ten ranked teams. Even in the losses, however, the Dragons were in tight games, with three of their losses being decided by a score of five to four. On Feb. 9, Drexel will head to the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships to try and take home some hardware before heading back for more regular season play.

Men’s Squash:

Similar to the Women, the Men’s Squash team is experiencing a dip in the national rankings this season as they are presently ranked eighth in the nation after finishing last season at number five. Also similar to the Women, the Men have more or less taken care of business against teams ranked lower than them, while suffering defeats to teams ranked above them. The Dragons will look to earn some signature wins at the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships next week.

Women’s Tennis:

While they have only officially participated in two matches, the Drexel Women’s Tennis team is off to a hot start as they have won matchups against Lehigh and Rider by scores of 7-0 and 6-1 respectively. Additionally, Drexel’s number one player Lorie Lemongo, a Junior from Yaounde, Cameroon, was named CAA player of the week on Jan. 30. The Dragons will look to keep up their momentum as they meet Mt. Saint Mary’s and Delaware State on Feb. 2 and 4, respectively.

Men’s Tennis:

In their first two team matches of the season, the Dragons are a dominant 2-0. Across their victories over Villanova and Mt. Saint Mary’s, Drexel has dropped just one single match. While the team’s success has been a complete effort, the Dragons are led by Alan Jesudason, the team’s number one singles player, and his doubles partner Alex De Sousa. Together, De Sousa and Jesudason were named the CAA Doubles Team of the Week. Drexel will look to stay undefeated as they head up to Long Island and take on the Hofstra Pride on Feb. 3.

Wrestling:

In a season that is shaping up to be one to forget, Drexel Wrestling is currently 2-8 in all matches and 1-3 in conference play. While their victories have been hard to come by for the Dragons, they were able to take down Princeton for their first EIWA win of the year. After being one of the six Dragons to win a bout against Princeton, Sophomore Jordan Soriano captured a win over the nation’s 28th-ranked wrestler, Jason Miranda, in Drexel’s loss to 20th-ranked Stanford.