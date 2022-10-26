The Drexel Women’s Soccer team will be the host of the first round of the CAA tournament this Thursday against the William & Mary Tribe. (Photo: Drexel Athletics/Sideline Photos)

Drexel University Men’s and Women’s soccer, along with field hockey have all clinched themselves a place in the Colonial Athletics Association tournaments from their successful runs so far. Women’s soccer’s win against Delaware University on Oct. 23 secured a spot in the CAA tournament and they will host the quarterfinals and semifinals on Oct. 27th and 30th. This is the first time since all three fall sports teams have made the CAA tournament since 2012.

Women’s soccer won 2-1 over Delaware to wrap their successful regular season. Anna Salvucci scored her third goal of the season within 6 minutes of the game to put the Dragons to a fighting start. Senior, Annalena O’Reilly scored her seventh goal of the season from a penalty kick which put the Dragons up 2-0 against the Blue Hens. Delaware fought back in the second half, and after many successful saves from goalkeeper Molly Piso, the Blue Hens sunk a goal in the 84th minute to make the score 2-1. The Dragons held off the attacking Delaware side to secure the win 2-1.

The Dragons needed not only to win, but they also needed Monmouth University to win against Northeastern University and a draw between Towson University and Elon University to secure their second seed in the CAA’s. The Dragons will now enter their first CAA tournament since 2018 as the two seed, with quarterfinal and semifinal lineups to be announced. The Dragons will host the CAA match-ups at the Vidas Field, starting on Oct. 27.

Men’s soccer’s dramatic draw against the Hofstra University Pride solidified their place in the CAA’s, with one conference match of the season still to go. Kyle Tucker scored the first goal for the Dragons in the 16th minute, although it was equalized by the Pride just 10 minutes after with a penalty strike. Hofstra eventually took the lead in the 70th minute, with a goal from Ryan Carmichael. Drexel equalized 5 minutes later with a career-first in a Drexel uniform for Giancarlo Vaccaro. This draw puts the Dragons into the CAA tournament, with Lehigh University still to play.

Field Hockey also rounded out a successful season with a spot in the CAA’s with their 2-0 win over Hofstra University. The Dragons totaled 10 wins this season, the highest in the program since 2014. Eline Di Leva scored in the sixth minute with an assist from Isabel Jacobs to get an early point on the board for the Dragons. Di Leva’s goal means that she has scored in five straight games for the Dragons. Natali Foster scored in the fourth quarter, deflecting off penalty shots by Avery Powell and Taylor Mason. This gives Foster the third goal of her rookie season for the Dragons. Drexel held off some attacking play from the Pride to ensure a decisive 2-0 win, and to punch their ticket to the CAA’s.