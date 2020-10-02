Dissecting The Eagles Tie With The Bengals In Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles welcomed rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The Eagles entered this game also at 0-2, with losses coming from the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams respectively. Both teams have high hopes for their quarterbacks. The Eagles look for Wentz to improve his recent play as he threw four interceptions prior to this meeting and has a 60 percent completion rate. On the sideline stands the number one pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Joe Burrow. The rookie QB has impressed the league and Cincinnati by throwing just one interception on the season and five touchdowns so far.

Along with the quarterbacks, the running back names are also known very well around the league: Joe Mixon and Miles Sanders, two guys who have a very positive impact on the field and have contributed to their offenses in the past. However, this year both players are struggling to get their team on track.

Sanders has just one touchdown this year while Mixon has none. Both teams came into this game with hopes of tacking on their first win for the 2020 season.

The meeting started just like you’d expect two winless teams to start a game. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 0-0. The second quarter began with a made field goal by Jake Elliot to put Philadelphia up by 3. The Bengals narrowed the score back to 3-3 midway through the second quarter.

After another made field goal by the Eagles just a few minutes before halftime, both sides were looking for their first cross of the goal line. The Bengals drove down the field the next possession with key catches from Tyler Boyd who posted 10 receptions and 125 yards on the day. Cincinnati found themselves on the goal line after a pass interference call on Auden Tate in the endzone. The Bengals punched it in with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins from Burrow which made the score 10-6 after the extra point. With just 16 seconds left on the clock before the half, Wentz found Greg Ward Jr. for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles went on top 13-10.

Eagles rookie draft pick Jalen Hurts made his first appearance early in the second half Sunday after a disappointing game from Wentz. His first touch of the season ended up being a 10-yard run. He was taken out after a fumble, luckily covered by the Eagles.

Jake Elliot doubled their score by 3 to 6 after he nailed a 54 yard field goal. The Bengals retaliated with another Tee Higgins touchdown near the goal line to take the lead back to 17-16. Wentz threw his first interception on the day during the following drive to LeShaun Sims.

Randy Bullock extended Cincinnati’s lead by four to 20-16 with a field goal to open the fourth quarter. The Bengals caught a break the next drive as Wentz overthrew Miles Sanders which would have been a definite touchdown. The next drive, the Bengals drove down the field with a big screen pass play from Giovani Bernard. Randy Bullock knocked in his third field goal of the day to make the score 23-16.

Wentz rushed in a touchdown and the Eagles tacked on the extra point to tie the game with 30 seconds left in the game. It was 23-23 going into overtime.

Overtime was a back and forth battle that ended in neither team’s favor. This game ended in a tie which makes the teams 0-2-1.