Currey leads Dragons to win over Northeastern, 1-0 | The Triangle

The Drexel University women’s soccer team continued their season with games against Hofstra University Oct. 11 and Towson University Oct. 14. Both of these games were key Colonial Athletic Association matches, as their record was 2-3 and could affect their standing in the conference.

In the first game, Drexel did not get off to the best start as Hofstra was the first to score with a goal by Sabrina Bryan. However, Drexel quickly came back with a goal from freshman Lauren Currey in the 24th minute. Senior Shaelyn McCarty, whose name is also very popular when Drexel scores, crossed the ball to Currey, who took the cross, which rebounded off a defender, and drilled it into the bottom right corner of the net.

However, this momentum didn’t last long, as Hofstra’s Lucy Porter came back and scored minutes later.

In the second half, Drexel locked down their defense and didn’t give Hofstra many chances to score again. Junior goalie Libby Baeza had three saves and due to this heavy defense, Drexel was able to give pressure on offense and finally got the equalizer in the 84th minute. It was Currey again this time, and after getting a touch deep in Hofstra’s territory, she buried the ball in the back of the net and sent the game into overtime.

Both teams went back and forth in overtime, trying to get the lead and win the game. However, in the end, Bryan scored her second goal and led to a Hofstra win, 3-2.

Their next game against Towson was not as goal heavy, but still a key CAA match that the Dragons needed to win. The first half ended scoreless, but Drexel outshot Towson 8-2. Senior Rachel Sharkey and McCarty had two shots a piece. Their best chance for a goal came at the end of the half, as senior Emma Heckenberg took a corner kick which went straight to redshirt senior Kiera Hennessy. She headed the ball, and even though her attempt was accurate, Towson’s goalie Megan Collins blocked the shot to keep the game scoreless.

In the second half, Drexel was off to a fast start, as McCarty got a header chance in the 49th minute, but it was yet again blocked by Collins. Both teams battled in this half as well, but regulation time ended 0-0 on the scoreboard.

In first overtime, Towson was awarded a penalty shot early on. Justine Stoner tried to get the win, but Baeza blocked the shot and the game continued. Both teams tried to get the first goal of the game, but with another save from Baeza, the game ended in a scoreless tie.

The Dragons played Northeastern University Oct. 18 and won 1-0. They will now have their final home game of the season where they celebrate the senior players Oct. 21 against Elon University. This will also be their final CAA game before the conference championships. The Dragons are currently 3-4-1 in the CAA.