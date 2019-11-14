Crew dominates at Head of the Charles regatta | The Triangle

The Drexel University men’s rowing team travelled to Boston to take part in the Head of the Charles Regatta Oct. 20. Drexel sent two teams to the regatta — a men’s four who raced in the Dan Lyons and a men’s eight, racing in the Krall II.

The event is the world’s largest two-day regatta. A total of 66 events were spread over the weekend, featuring a grand to- tal of 2,263 teams. The events that Drexel teams competed in moved toward the end of the event, soon after the prestigious Championship events, which featured teams from across the world, including England, Germany and the Netherlands.

On a cloudy day in Boston, the men’s eight was the first Drexel team to race, at around 2:30 p.m. They competed in a field of 38 teams, drawn from across the United States and featuring two teams from col- leges in China. Drexel was one of three Philadelphia colleges to participate, alongside Temple University and Saint Joseph’s University. Going into the event, the team was looking to get ahead of their local rivals.

Coxed by senior Hunter Reed, the Drexel men’s eight had rowers from all over the world. Three of the eight hailed from Serbia: freshman Dimitrije Ibrocic, sophomore Damjan Lazic and senior Dimitrije Regodic.