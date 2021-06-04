A look back at Drexel’s Successful Athletic Season | The Triangle

The 2020-21 season was a historic one for the Dragons, with many teams outperforming themselves despite the harsh conditions of the pandemic and often being out of practice for much of the season. The Dragons proved themselves in many athletics and will be tough competitors during summer sports and the next season. Let’s take a look back at the success of the Dragons this season.

First up: Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were successful at the College Athletic Association Championships. The men’s team won the finals against Elon 63-56, which propelled them into their first NCAA championships in 25 years. Unfortunately, the Dragons went on to lose in the first round against top-seeded Illinois.

The women’s team also saw a historic win at the CAA, where they beat Delaware 63-52 to make the NCAA. They also unfortunately lost in a close first round against Georgia 53-67.

Congratulations to both our men’s and women’s CAA basketball champions, and further congratulations to Camren Wynter, named Drexel Junior Male Athlete of the year for his achievements, including MVP of the CAA Tournament. Keishana Washington was named Drexel Junior Female Athlete of the year for her success, including the CAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Drexel men’s and women’s lacrosse teams also outperformed themselves this season. The men’s team won their CAA championships, beating UMass 13-8 and Hofstra 15-11. In a close match in the first round of the NCAA, the team lost 8-10 against Notre Dame.

The women’s team also made the NCAA after coming second place in the CAA championships. The Lady Dragons also, unfortunately, lost out in the first round of the NCAA, with a close 13-16 loss against Rutgers.

Karson Harris was named Drexel Senior Female Athlete for her achievements this season, including being nationally ranked in three categories: goals per game, free position goals per game and total goals. Sean Donnelly was named Drexel Freshman Male Athlete of the Year for earning All-CAA 2nd Team honors.

Drexel women’s field hockey saw another successful season, making the CAA semifinals in Newark, Delaware. The team just lost out to JMU 3-4 in a tight match.

Congratulations to Eline DiLeva for being awarded Drexel Freshman Female Athlete of the Year for her achievements at appearing in all 10 games of the season and being named First Team All-CAA. Also, congratulations to Isabel Jacobs for being named Drexel Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year for her success this season, including being named First Team All-CAA.

Drexel’s wrestling team also made an impact this season, particularly Mickey O’Malley, named Drexel Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year. This season, O’Malley won the 79kg junior national title.

The team also excelled as a whole, with six wrestlers making the 2021 National Qualifiers for only the second time in program history. Congratulations, Drexel Wrestling!

Drexel Softball also saw a historic season. The Lady Dragons became the CAA North Division regular season champions, with their highest win percentage in program history. Four Dragons were named on the All-CAA team, along with two Dragons named All-Tournament Team. A special mention goes to Linda Rush, recipient of this year’s Mary Semanik Award, given to Dragons who demonstrate athleticism and academic achievements, and personal leadership.

Drexel Athletics has boasted a successful season in all sports, and everyone is eager for the regular seasons to begin when fans can once again join the stands. Congratulations to all Drexel teams and athletes on the 2020-21 season!