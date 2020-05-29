What Would You Gamble? | The Triangle

Listen to this episode of “Mark and Jair Explain Sports” online:

The NHL seems to have a plan set in stone to finish out their season. If things work well, they will manage to finish the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even the NBA seems as if they’re finding ways to finish out the rest of the regular season. Weeks ago, it felt good to know that MLB was having ideas of what divisions their teams were going to be in. The season is currently in DEEP, DEEP question due to the dispute between the owners and the players. If things don’t improve within the next week and change, this season doesn’t look promising.

Ask yourselves: who would you side with between the players and the owners? Should the owners bring in more money to players or should the players settle with potentially two pay cuts? That is the initial pay cut they were offered in March, along with the potential pay cut due to no fans within the stands.

While the owners have a plan to return, which includes MLB players taking a huge pay cut, the players don’t seem to be on board with the idea of taking the hit. Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer put out a lengthy statement on his Twitter account, which included him saying, “After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there’s no need to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions.” Even if all states where the teams compete allow baseball to be played, for it seems that players’ salaries have to be figured out along with working around the COVID-19 pandemic.

