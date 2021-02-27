The Man, The Myth, The Jenkins

Troy vs Abed? Cake vs Pie? iPhone vs Android? In today’s episode, we provide you guys with the answers to these very essential questions with our very special guest Professor, Dr. Alex Jenkins!

In this episode, however, we get to know Alex Jenkins: the father, gamer and life-long Dragon. We get a glimpse of his #COVIDLife as a professor and a parent, which includes rocking a luscious beard that we wish you all could see. Huge kudos to Jenkins for being the best dad to his two kids during these times, while Brandon and I are here barely able to take care of ourselves.

Also, this man loves games, so we put him to the test. Judge Jenkins makes an appearance at the end of the episode while Brandon and I go through a series of “serious” 30-second debates—a nice change from our usual depressive banter (but don’t worry, it’ll be back).

As always, thank you homies for your constant support. This was such a fun episode to record and we hope y’all keep coming back for more!

Peace and love,

Brandon & Liz

Listen now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!