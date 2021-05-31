Play-Ins and Injuries | The Triangle

Mark and Jair to discuss how the New York Mets may be moving forward with their roster, considering the plethora of injuries happening within the team. The Yankees have been playing well in the Bronx, meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have picked up First Baseman, Albert Pujols. Mark and Jair also talked about the issues with the Chicago White Sox manager, Tony La Russa’s opinions of Yermin Mercedes going yard on a 3-0 count.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in the first NBA Play-In game while the Indiana Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards and Pacers will face off to determine who gets the final seeding spot in the Eastern Conference.

The duo discussed the top-three seeds in the East, between the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers. Will the Brooklyn Nets have enough team chemistry to go far and defeat others? Will a star from the trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden look for rest during the postseason? We shall see.

