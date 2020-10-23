One City, Two Championships

Listen to ‘Mark and Jair Explain Sports’ Online

This past week, Mark and Jair discussed the first Game of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Both hosts noticed how well Mookie Betts has done defensively throughout the postseason. Both hosts also detailed who they are rooting for personally. Currently, the series is tied 1-1 and both the Rays and Dodgers are at the neutral site in Arlington, Texas. However, for the next three games, the Rays will serve as the home team.

Mark and Jair also discussed the Philadelphia Eagles’ recent play heading into their game against the New York Giants. Mark still has a lot of confidence in Carson Wentz as a starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both discussed whether or not their recent second-round draft pick, Jalen Hurts should be the starter for the team.

Mark and Jair discussed last Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Another hot topic that’s been going around is the trade rumors involving Odell Beckham Jr. As for the rest of the NFL, it’s interesting to see how some records are and what place those teams may be in.

