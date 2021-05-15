Old Rivalries Going into the Future | The Triangle

This past week, Mark and Jair discussed the play of Francisco Lindor and his struggles during the season so far. The Mets also fired Chili Davis. The Yankees got to face off against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won the series 2-1.

Both Mark and Jair discussed what’s going on in the NBA. How will the Miami Heat do in the playoffs? Will the Los Angeles Lakers go far during the postseason?

Lastly, the duo discussed the state of the NFL after the draft.

Stay tuned for more episodes of "Mark and Jair Explain Sports." Both Mark and Jair will come up with several different sports topics to discuss during their podcast.

