Netflix Slate and Movie Release Date Delays | The Triangle

Gary and I finish our Netflix conversation from last episode, starting with the film “The Boys in The Band” and Andrew Rannells, a large part of the movie and an alum of the HBO show “Girls.”

We also touch on the inconsistently-reviewed Spike Lee movie “Da 5 Bloods.” Gary liked it, but we both agreed that it was too long and that the main character, a Black Trump supporter played by Delroy Lindo, could have been a little more fleshed out as a character.

Next, we talked about “Mank,” a movie (with inconsistent reviews) that we were both very much looking forward to at the time. Gary talked about how much he was looking forward to “Minari,” the Steven Yeun-led A24 film. From there, we talked about how great and understated Steven Yeun is, as well as some of the movies he’s done recently that aren’t talked about as much, like the Korean film “Burning.”

A big issue that we touched on regarding delayed movies is Marvel and its Phase 4 slate of TV shows and films. Marvel is a huge stickler about the chronology of when movies come out; each film usually has something to do with the ones before and after it, so we were a bit surprised when Marvel started shuffling around the order in which everything was being released.

We also discussed “Dune,” “Black Widow,” “No Time To Die,” “Doctor Strange 2,” “Deep Water,” Wes Anderson’s new film “The French Dispatch” and Edgar Wright’s new movie “The Last Night in Soho.” We discuss how the reason that these movies keep getting pushed is because of the failure of Christopher Nolan’s movie “Tenet.” Quickly, we finish by touching on how there is a new Star Wars trilogy coming out every other year starting in 2023.

Thank you guys for tuning in. My episodes (Reel 2 Reel with Jack Davis) are available almost anywhere you can stream music, like Spotify and Apple. If you find somewhere you can’t stream it, let me know.

I’m still working on socials for my podcast, but in the meantime, the Spotify link is on my Instagram @jackldavis14. Stay cool, everyone. I’ll see you next week.

