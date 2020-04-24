How the Times Have Changed | The Triangle

Listen to this episode of “Mark and Jair Explain Sports” online!

It was March 15, 2012, at about 2 o’clock in Philadelphia. Mark had just arrived at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia. While making his way up the elevator, he noticed a player from the Miami Heat in the lobby. Taking this into account, Mark decided to wait in the lobby in case other members of the Heat made an appearance. A security officer for the Heat approached Mark and told him to feel free to get an autograph or picture with any of the players. 12 years old at the time, Mark was nervous and didn’t know what to do when all of a sudden, out of the elevator came Chris Bosh, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James. Bosh and Wade didn’t seem bothered and made their way to the team bus. On the other hand, James stopped to acknowledge Mark and said “Hey, what’s up little man?” and then walked away. Can’t forget a moment like that. It just goes to show the type of first-class person that LeBron is off the court.

Personally, I think Michael Jordan is the Greatest of All Time. What can I say? I’m Jair Brooks-Davis, I never played basketball professionally, let alone collegiately on an NCAA Division III scale. My view on Michael is that he changed the game in a way that people, still to this day, want to mimic him the most. Financially, he brought the NBA more money back in the ‘90s.

People have their opinions on the greatest. Some say they pick Jordan based on his fierceness and his ability to make his teammates mentally stronger and ready to face competition. His will, to me, can’t be questioned. We’ve all heard plenty of stories about how he treated his teammates, this, that and the other. But at the end of the day, I look at him as the Greatest of All Time.