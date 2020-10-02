Conference Finals, MLB Postseason, injuries in the NFL

Photograph courtesy of Armon Owlia for The Triangle

Listen to ‘Mark and Jair Explain Sports’ online!

This past week, Mark and Jair discussed what’s happening in the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA. It’s very interesting to see both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers in the third round before the NBA Finals. It will be interesting to see if Lebron James will end up playing for the title against the team with whom he won his first two titles. Think of the last time a superstar has been in this scenario — and we mean a legit superstar. Not a guy like Patrick McCaw, who won the 2017 and 2018 Championships with the Golden State Warriors, then won a third ring in 2019 with the Raptors against the Warriors. It’ll be interesting to see what happens, but the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are highly competitive teams.

In Major League Baseball, the regular season is wrapping up, and it’s eye-opening how the season is ending. Mark’s Philadelphia Phillies have gone through a rough stretch as of late and are limping in for a playoff spot. Jair’s New York Mets have had the same and are no longer in the race, but he should be happy because of new management coming to the franchise.

In the NFL, there are plenty of injuries going on. The NFC Champions have to deal with several injuries that involve Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garrapolo. It’s going to be eye-opening to see how they do over the next few weeks.

Mark and Jair hope you all take the right amount of protective measures in order to remain safe throughout the circumstances we face today. We are sad to see a spike of COVID-19 cases rising again. Please be sure to wear masks and use protection at all times.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Mark and Jair Explain Sports. Both Mark and Jair will come up with several different sports topics to discuss during their podcast. Be sure to follow them on Instagram @exsportsdrexel. Also follow their personal accounts @budd98, @jair.bd, @jairbrooksdavis.