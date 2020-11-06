A Discussion on Race, Hardships and Culturalism

Aaaaaaaaand we are back ladies and gentlemen. We know this has been a crazy week. In the last few weeks since recording this episode; Covid-19 cases have reached numbers not seen since the start of the pandemic, John Fry has decided to open up the campus to some students in the fall, and Walter Wallace was sadly killed by Philadelphia Police which ignited days of protests, curfews, and tension.

As I am writing this in Rittenhouse square, it is Wednesday morning, the day after we were theoretically supposed to find out who our president would be. Pennsylvania, as always, is hanging in the balance and we are all “patiently” waiting to find which way it will tip. What a time to be alive.

In this episode, we get straight to the point and address some of the horror stories that Liz and I have faced growing up as minorities in predominantly white hometowns. These stories range from heated encounters in parking lots to maintaining an unwanted persona in the classroom. We also have an interesting discussion about the difference between ignorance and hate. It is important to understand the difference between the two. Moving on, we shift to the importance family plays in Southeast Asian cultures.

This was a special episode to record in the fact that both Liz and I have a very similar background. We are extremely grateful for each and every one of you. We have 2 more episodes dropping this season and we are so excited for you to hear them.

On a side note, no matter what happens, just know that we’re in this together. We’ll get through it. Stay positive and remember, the beat will go on.