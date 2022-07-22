What to do in Philly this Summer | The Triangle

Photo courtesy of M. Stanley | Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

If you’re sticking around Philly this summer and looking for the perfect activity to unwind from a long day of classes or co-op, look no further! I’ve done all the research for you and compiled (what I’d like to think is) the best list of activities and events going on this July and August.

Starting off with my museum lovers, over 30 of Philadelphia’s museums are offering free day passes as well as “pay as you wish” events. Admission tickets tend to be pricey on a normal day, so definitely take advantage of these summer perks and visit the many cultural institutions and museums the city has to offer. A special shoutout goes to the Franklin Institute and the recently opened Harry Potter: The Exhibition. It’s a completely interactive experience that immerses you in the books and movies where you have the opportunity to play a round of Quidditch, win points for your house and take a potions class! While there aren’t any discounts or free days for this exhibit, it’s not one to miss for the longtime Harry Potter fans.

If you’re in need of a good laugh, Shakespeare in Clark Park is returning to West Philly at the end of July with an adaptation of a Shakespearean play, this time with a twist! It’s been prefaced to be more in tune with our current times, so I’m sure it’s an event to please many. Sticking with the theme of entertainment, Blackstar Film Festival will be holding events across the city for a week in August showcasing short films, documentaries, and features. There will also be over 70 outdoor movie screenings this summer held all over Philly. Grab a blanket, some snacks, your best friends and check out Cira Green, the Schuylkill Banks, Dilworth Park, the Mann Center and more for dates, times and screening information.

To wrap up this quick summer guide, here are my top two “not to miss events” happening this summer! The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Park is unbeatable and a truly magical experience. It takes me right to the floating lantern scene in the Disney movie “Tangled.” There’s even a walk-through portion where you’re surrounded by lights depicting various animals and mythological creatures. Spruce Street Harbor Park is my personal favorite, and the best way to unwind after a long week! There are tons of hammocks, delicious treats and fun lawn games spaced throughout the waterfront boardwalk.

Aside from all the activities and events I mentioned, Philly is filled with so much fun on literally every street. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re ready to spend the day in the sun or want an indoor escape! Hopefully this list gives you an insider look into just a few of the things Philly has to offer this summer.