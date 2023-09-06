Pike loses fraternity house for two years | The Triangle

Photo by Sam Gregg | The Triangle

Drexel University’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, also known as Pike, will lose their on-campus house for two years this coming Saturday. All students who currently reside in the property at 210 N. 34th Street are required to move out by Sept. 9.

Drexel’s Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority members received an email sent by Associate Vice President and Dean of Student Life Katie Zamulinsky on Wednesday, Aug. 23. “Beginning today, members of Pi Kappa Alpha are not permitted to have guests at the residence…including non-residential members of the organization.”

Zamulinksy’s email continues, reading “Current residents are permitted to have one guest or family member to support them during their move out ONLY. A Public Safety officer will be placed outside of the residence to monitor access and ensure the safety and security of the property. Effective September 9, 2023, the property at 210 N. 34th Street will be unoccupied until further notice.”

Later that Wednesday evening, the Instagram account @drexelfratmetoo, a Drexel affiliated account dedicated to eradicating sexual violence within Greek Life, released a post that stated, “We are happy to report that effective 9/9/23, Pi Kappa Alpha, the fraternity more commonly known as Pike, will lose its house. We are not aware of what precipitated this, nor if they will remain a recognized fraternity, but this is a major win for the safety of all Drexel students, especially women.”

“Drexel values its fraternity and sorority community and recognizes the positive impact membership can have on the individual experiences of students and the esprit de corps of the University,” Zamulinsky wrote in a statement sent to The Triangle on Monday, Aug. 28.

Her statement continues, “The Lambda Zeta Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity has been sanctioned through the University’s Student Conduct process with a two-year loss of housing for failure to comply with the University’s policies and regulations. The Chapter remains a fully recognized and active fraternity on campus. The University is working in partnership with the fraternity’s alumni and International Headquarters during this period of transition.”

The exact policies and regulations Pi Kappa Alpha failed to comply with are still unknown to the public.

The Triangle reached out to Pike for a statement, but they are unable to make one at this time.