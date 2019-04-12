Philly named among best cities for college | The Triangle

Drexel University’s prime location in Philadelphia is among the best in the nation for students pursuing higher education, according to a study by College Factual published Jan. 9.

The Philadelphia area is home to some of the best colleges and universities in the state and in the country, according to College Factual. Many familiar names made the list, including Drexel, which placed fifth.

The University of Pennsylvania placed first on the list and is ranked first in the state and fourth in the nation.

Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania, placed second on the list and is ranked sixth in the state and 62nd in the nation.

Villanova University, in Radnor, Pennsylvania, placed third on the list and is ranked eighth in the state and 70th in the nation.

Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, placed fourth on the list and is ranked 12th in the state and 91st in the nation.

Drexel University placed fifth on the list and is ranked 14th in the state and 159th in the nation.

The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, placed sixth on the list and is ranked 20th in the state and 193rd in the nation.

Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia placed seventh on the list and is ranked 22nd in the state and 204th in the nation.

Finally, Temple University placed eighth on the list and is ranked 27th in the state and 267th in the nation.

College Factual says Philadelphia is one of the best areas for earning a college degree, largely credited to the numerous well-regarded schools throughout the area.

“You don’t have to be a local to appreciate the college opportunities in the [Philadelphia] area,” according to College Factual’s website. “Students love the city because of its proximity to high-caliber colleges and universities that offer quality academic programs.”

College Factual is an organization dedicated to helping students make informed decisions when selecting where to pursue higher education. The organization ranks schools across the United States based on different topics, including degree programs, best value, sports, religious affiliations, diversity and so on.

“Our mission is to help every student get their best fit education for less,” College Factual writes on their website. “We help students find and get great deals on the best fit colleges for them.”

More information is available online at College Factual’s website, www.collegefactual.com.