Ongoing investigation of antisemitic message left on classroom whiteboard | The Triangle

Photo by Dylan Elwell | The Triangle

In a classroom within Drexel University’s College of Computing & Informatics at 3675 Market Street, a message “glorifying Adolf Hitler” was written on a whiteboard and discovered this past weekend, according to an email from President John Fry sent out on Jan. 16.

“Let me [be] clear: We will never tolerate antisemitism, lslamophobia, racism, or hate of any kind on our campus. It is one thing to engage in honest inquiry and robust debate about complex issues. It is another to traffic in hateful slogans and symbols that have nothing to do with inquiry or debate,” President Fry wrote.

In addition, President Fry paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his email to the Drexel community: “In the meantime, as we begin this winter quarter, we must rededicate ourselves to the work of following Dr. King’s blueprint for building a beloved community: Let’s strive mindfully to learn, empathize, and grow together across our different backgrounds, perspectives, and viewpoints, and mine our diversity as a source of strength.”

Later that evening, CCI Dean Yi Deng sent a message to all faculty and students regarding the incident.

“CCI is a community that welcomes everyone and fosters inclusivity and mutual respect. This repugnant behavior is completely unacceptable and is categorically not within the fabric of our College, nor the University as a whole,” Yi Deng wrote.

When asked to provide a University statement, Vice President of Strategic Communications Niki Gianakaris stated, “Drexel University is committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty and professional staff. The University does not tolerate acts of bias, discrimination and harassment. The University condemns discrimination in all its forms, including hate speech and threats of violence, and will continue working to fulfill its commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.”

Further details of the investigation have not been revealed. At this time, it is unclear who wrote the message or what exactly was written.

According to Gianakaris, “The University community will be updated once the investigation concludes.”