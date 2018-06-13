Goodbye and good luck — thank you Triangle seniors! | The Triangle

Gina Vitale

Maya Angelou said “people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” In my time here I have felt overyjoyed, devastated, victorious, frustrated, lonely and very, very loved. I’ll never forget that last one. Thanks for all the silliness and the passion. May you always have faith in the power of journalism, and may your sides always be sore from the laughter. Over and out.

James Mariano

My name is James; however, the lucky few know me as Anthony. I am an old man. You mad? I got suckered into creating political comics for this organization after writing a final paper for my journalism class and have spent the last three terms as managing editor. I’m extremely glad I did. I’ve made some awesome friends and have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

Becquerel Jones

Nicolena Stiles

When certain of your work, ask a copy editor. When in doubt, become a copy editor.

Billy Bauer

Any time you get the chance to join a dying industry at a school with no school spirit, you gotta do it.

Anthony Silvestri

My time at The Triangle as IT Director gave me the opportunity to work with many amazing individuals as we compiled and distributed each print and web edition. As an IT major, this experience allowed me to apply what I learned in the classroom and on co-ops to maintain and improve a technology network for this self-funded, independent, student-run newspaper. One of the main reasons I came to Drexel was for the hands-on learning experiences. I am grateful to all my friends at The Triangle for one of the best experiences during my time at Drexel.

Kim Post

Every quarter I studied at Drexel, I worked for The Triangle. More than a student club — though it’s a very enjoyable one — it’s been a second school, encouraging me to do things I never thought I could. I’ve interviewed an astronaut and an ambassador, suggested my fair share of John Fry caricatures, and ranted at length on the proper use of dashes. The paper even became my subject of study in a history course. Going through the Triangle archives was a very special experience because what’s put in print stays preserved. Often it’s the only thing that stays preserved. As students and faculty come and go, the newspaper is an enduring part of

what gives the university its soul. My work is part of that now. I owe this wonderful time to the committed volunteers, my friends, who put out a damn fine paper every week. The difficult weeks were the best. With you, I got to be part of The Triangle’s 90th anniversary. Let’s look forward to 100.

Alexandra Jones

My first day at Drexel, I picked up a newspaper as I was heading to the dining hall to eat alone, and long story short, that’s how I ended up at

the student paper.

Long story short, actually, that’s how I ended up where I am today.

As a baby reporter, I learned to stop shaking when I talked to strangers and overcame my anxiety (well, some of it). As news editor, my friends around the office taught me the importance of good graphic design and correct comma placement. As editor-in-chief, I had the privilege of muddling over why being an organization’s master felt a lot more like being an organization’s slave.

The Triangle forced me out of my comfort zone. I met with (and sometimes got angry phone calls from) administrators. I developed opinions and acted on them. I learned about libel. I delivered half-a-ton of newsprint across campus via Gator. I formed an unhealthy Thursday-night habit of sustaining myself solely on Ed’s fries and honey mustard. I shook John A. Fry’s hand.

But the best part of being a part of The Triangle by far was that it introduced me to some of the quirkiest people I’ve ever known. People who came from different majors, different countries, different backgrounds, who all decided for some unknown reason to volunteer what little free time they had to put together a newspaper.

Everyone I’ve ever fought with about a headline, or spacing, or dragged into that third-floor MacAlister stairwell for last-minute panic edits holds a special place in my heart. I loved singing along with all of you to “Bills” and building cup towers in the office. I loved that time we all printed out blank maps of the United States and raced each other to fill them in, 30 minutes before we had to send the paper to the printer (a massive loss- of-time incident). I loved our Donald Trump dartboard and the homebrewed Riesling that tasted like Pirate’s Booty.

All in all, The Triangle gave me a sense of purpose beyond anything academia could offer, and I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who came before me and will come after me for keeping it alive.

(And to future EdBoard members, I beg of you, pass the initiative I could not: order Triangle condoms that say “We Put Out on Fridays” for Welcome Week. It’ll totally boost your recruitment numbers and help incoming freshmen beat teen pregnancy.)