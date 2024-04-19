Festival celebrates Eid on Lancaster Walk | The Triangle

Photo by Lucas Tusinean | The Triangle

Last Friday, April 12, the Drexel Muslim Student Association, in collaboration with the Middle Eastern and North African Association and Saudi Student Association, hosted the first-ever Eid festival at Drexel. These associations partnered with The Good Idea Fund, The Lindy Center and The Office for Institutional Equity and Inclusive Culture to make this event possible.

The festival was held on Lancaster Walk from 3-7 p.m. and was open to the entire Drexel community and neighboring MSA students. Students celebrated Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday that takes place after the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. Prior to the festivities, Jummah prayer, a congregational prayer performed on Fridays, was held from 1-2 p.m. at Drexel Park.

A diverse array of activities awaited attendees, including the popular inflatable obstacle courses. Attractions such as the photo booth, henna stations, dunk tank and art workshops ensured something of interest for every attendee.

Sophomores Kadi and Ebube shared their excitement about getting their henna done and trying out the food. “I was walking down and seeing all the hijabs and abayas, it’s such a beautiful sight, especially at a PWI it’s amazing to see,” shared Ebube.

After checking in at the registration table, attendees were provided with a ticket to enjoy food catered by Taqwa Restaurant.

Layla Elabed, a freshman at Drexel, has been heavily involved in the DMSA this past year. Elabed claimed to be looking forward to racing her friends in the bouncy house during the festival. “ I love getting to spend Eid with my friends because usually it’s a family thing,” she continued.

Senior Aisa Feratovic, a marketing major at Drexel, has been a part of the DMSA organization for the past four years, culminating in her position as the Public Relations Chair on the board for the last two years.

Feratovic shares the DMSA’s goal of fostering a sense of community on campus that initially inspired them to host the festival. “We knew the Eid festival would provide a space for Muslim students to observe and enjoy the holiday away from home,” she explained. “But it was also an opportunity for non-Muslim students to learn about Eid and Islamic culture.”

The event’s planning process, however, did not come without its challenges. Logistics included accommodating a large number of people, promotion on social media platforms and ensuring sufficient food and supplies for all attendees. Despite these hurdles, the board’s dedication remained consistent.

“Watching everyone enjoy themselves together at the festival was worth all of the stress and planning that went into the event,” reflected Feratovic.

Feratovic’s main hope for the event was to leave a lasting impact on attendees, allowing them to better understand and appreciate Islamic traditions, culture and the significance of Eid and Ramadan for Muslims on campus. “I hope that they felt welcomed into a diverse community, enjoyed all of the activities we offered, and found a sense of community,” she expressed.

Being in her last year at Drexel, Feratovic emphasizes how rewarding and fulfilling an experience it has been being deeply involved in DMSA. “It has been a privilege to create meaningful experiences with my friends and capture memories at the festival,” she stated.

The Eid Festival concluded with volunteers staying behind to help pack and clean up. The event garnered a large turnout consisting of Muslim and non-Muslim students who were able to come together, reinforcing cultural inclusivity on campus.