Drexel student wins $25k from Philly Pretzel Factory | The Triangle

Photo by Lucas Tusinean | The Triangle

In August of 2023, Labiq Jaigirdar, a 3rd year student at Drexel double majoring in Management Information Systems & Finance received an email notifying him that he was the winner of the $25,000 first prize as part of Philly Pretzel Factory’s 25th anniversary celebration.

From May 2 to June 18, customers were able to receive a scratch and win game card at any Philly Pretzel Factory location in hopes of winning $25,000 along with many other prizes. Jaigirdar, a member of the company’s VIP program had signed up for a daily free pretzel for the entirety of May and played the scratch and win game every day of the month.

“While I was on my co-op, I went to the Philly Pretzel Factory near my home every morning and got a free pretzel on top of a scratch off card,” Jaigirdar said.

His commitment to this daily ritual paid off bountifully. Months later, Jaigirdar heard via email that he won the promotion’s first prize of $25,000, rather than the free food he was expecting. However, Jaigirdar did not let himself get too excited– he first was focused on ensuring that the email was not a scam.

“I was researching at first to see if it was a scam, or if the winner was already declared. When I couldn’t find any of that, I thought maybe it was legit,” Jaigirdar said.

A short two weeks later, Jaigirdar finally was presented with the check at the Philly Pretzel Factory headquarters in Bensalem, PA. He had the chance to tour the facility with his family and was shown how the pretzels were made. Additionally, he was able to speak with the company’s CEO, Dan DiZio.

DiZio’s knack for entrepreneurship began when he was only 11, selling soft pretzels around his neighborhood. After graduating college, he began Philly Pretzel factory with his friend Len Lehman in 1998. Today, they serve over 145 locations across the country.

“He did whatever he thought was best for his company, and I was pretty inspired by it. This was the same brand I’ve been familiar with ever since elementary school, and I’m blessed that they gave me this opportunity,” Jaigirdar said.

Philly Pretzel Factory is focused on “The experience of better,” as their website puts it. But the experience of better is not limited to the high-quality food they sell— for years the company has been giving back to local communities, as reflected in the 25th anniversary celebration. This makes Jaigirdar a perfect recipient for the grand prize of the promotion, because he plans on donating a large sum of his winnings to his local Bengali mosque in Northeast Philadelphia that is next-door to his home, one that has been a part of his life ever since he was a child.

“That mosque was my first exposure to faith. I grew up with that mosque,” Jaigirdar said.

The mosque has become more populated over the last few years, and they are now undergoing a renovation. Jaigirdar will be donating in order to help out with the building expenses.

Jaigirdar began his life at Drexel studying engineering, until he found he was more interested in other paths. He urges other Drexel students to enter sweepstakes and contests such as what he won.