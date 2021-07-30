Drexel community’s deadline to submit vaccination proof is Aug. 1 | The Triangle

To be able to attend classes during the upcoming Fall 2021 term, all Drexel students, faculty and staff will have until Sunday, August 1 to submit proof of vaccination through the Drexel Health Checker App or webpage.

Earlier in the spring, Drexel University decided to require full vaccination for all students returning to campus in Fall 2021, with only certain religious and medical exemptions permitted.

“The pandemic is a stark reminder of how individual decisions can affect others. We protect ourselves and each other when we get vaccinated,” the email stated.

The email also provided mask guidelines, stating that masks indoors are required for unvaccinated persons and recommended for those vaccinated.

Students who do not submit their vaccination info will see a hold in their accounts — a risk of “interruption of studies,” as stated in an email sent to students Tuesday. Additionally, non-exempted students who do not comply with this requirement will face restrictions from campus housing and facilities, and may even face disciplinary action (including dismissal as a student).