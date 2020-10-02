Drexel announces decision to close early on Election Day to encourage higher voter turnout

This year, Election Day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and we are all waiting in anticipation for the polls to open.

Mail-in ballots are now a huge topic in the news. President John A. Fry announced Sept. 23 that Drexel University will be closing early at 2:00 p.m. on Election Day, so that the community has a chance to vote.

Fry’s decision to close the University early serves as an encouragement for members of the Drexel community to practice their right to vote.

“We want to credit the Undergraduate Student Government Association for proposing and championing the early closing in an effort to combat low voter turnout, as well as the deans and Faculty Senate for strongly supporting it,” Fry shared in an email statement with the Drexel community.

The school-wide schedule change is meant to combat low rates of voter turnout on Election Day.

“Closing early is one more step in supporting voter turnout as part of our University’s commitment to civic engagement,” Fry said. “The rest is up to each of us as voters. We hope you will take advantage of this extra time on Election Day and make a plan for when you will vote.”

As Fry explained, voting is an important way to make an impact as a Drexel Dragon and as an American citizen.