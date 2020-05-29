Crime Report: May 11 – May 25 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between May 11 and May 25. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

BURGLARY (1)

May 15, 12:00 p.m. to 12:20 p.m., 3400 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown male entered their residence through a rear door and took cash and household items.

THEFT (8)

May 8-11, 2900 Queen Lane

A Drexel staff member reported an unknown person(s) entered their auto by breaking a window and took their wallet containing credit cards and ID.

May 10-11, 3500 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported unknown person(s) took their 2007 Honda CRV. On May 13, DUPD arrested two males who were observed operating the auto.

May 12, 3500 Baring Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown male removed a delivered package from their front porch. The incident was captured on video, and on May 14, DUPD arrested the male who admitted to taking the package.

May 12, 12:07 a.m., 3300 Market Street Wawa

DUPD arrested a male after he took two sandwiches from the store and fled without paying for them.

May 13, 12:50 p.m., 3400 Brandywine Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported three unknown juvenile males entered their auto and took medication from his glove compartment. At 1:10 p.m., DUPD arrested the three males.

May 18, 400 block North 34th Street

DUPD arrested a female after she was observed taking a bait package from a porch of a residence after it was placed there by police.

May 24, 7:28 a.m., 3300 Market St. Wawa

Police arrested a male after he took items from the store without paying and fled into the subway.

May 24, 9:19 p.m., 3500 Spring Garden Street

Three unknown males were observed entering a shed at the Dornsife Center and removing several folding chairs.

VANDALISM (1)

May 25, 3100 Chestnut Street

It was reported that unknown person(s) spray-painted graffiti on a wall of the Main Building.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (0)

During the period from May 11 and May 25, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol and no Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.