Crime Report — May 10 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between April 20 and May 6. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

April 27-28, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that while attending a party, they were sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

ROBBERY (1)

April 30, 9:15 a.m., 3300 Spring Garden Street

Drexel police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he forcibly entered the home of another non-Drexel affiliate and demanded money at gunpoint.

ASSAULT (1)

April 23, 6:20 p.m., N. 32nd St.

A Drexel student reported that they were assaulted by two unknown juvenile males while walking out of a parking lot. Minor injury to complainant.

THEFT (15)

April 20-27, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) removed the back wheel from their bike that was secured to a bike rack.

April 24, 11:30 a.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he was observed fleeing from the Wawa with two boxes of candy bars that he took from the store.

April 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1500 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

April 23-24, 100 N. 34th St.

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

April 25, 2:35 p.m., 300 N. 36th St.

A Drexel student reported that while walking, their headphones were taken from them by two unknown juvenile males on bicycles.

April 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3200 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took personal property from their coat that was left unattended in a common area.

April 28, 10:50 a.m., 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel affiliate reported that two juvenile males took their cell phone that was on a table next to them and fled the building.

April 28, 5:45 p.m., 3400 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that they were walking when an unknown male rode past him and grabbed his iPhone and credit cards.

April 29, 9:20 to 9:40 a.m., 3100 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered their truck through an unlocked door and took their cell phone and credit cards that were left in the truck.

April 30, 1:30 to 9:30 a.m., 3175 JFK Boulevard

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their iPhone that was left unattended in a common area.

May 1-2, 300 N. 32nd St.

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took his bike that was secured to a railing with a bike lock.

May 4, 2:52 a.m., 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male took food items and fled the store without paying.

May 4, 5:58 a.m., 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male took food items and fled the store without paying.

May 2-3, 300 N. 32nd St.

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a railing on their front porch.

May 5, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that their personal items were taken by their former roommate upon moving from the residence.

VANDALISM:

April 22-23, N. 33rd St.

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) slashed the tires on their bike while it was secured to a bike rack.

April 26, 12:14 p.m., 3400 Powelton Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a male after they were observed vandalizing a Drexel owned property.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS:

May 5, 2:19 a.m., 3200 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was found trespassing in a Drexel owned building.

May 19, 6:19 p.m., 3400 Powelton Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was found trespassing inside a Drexel owned property.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (3)

During the period of April 20 to May 16, there were four policy violations for alcohol, and one policy violation for drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.