Crime Report — March 1 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Feb. 8 and Feb. 26. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (2)

Feb. 14, 12 a.m., 3200 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported they were involved in a disagreement with unknown person(s) and upon exiting their vehicle, they were struck in the chest with a blunt object and had their cell phone stolen from their automobile. Complainant suffered a minor injury.

Feb. 25, 11:10 a.m., 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue

Drexel University Police Department officers arrested a non-Drexel male after he took items from the 7-11 store and threatened the owner at knifepoint. The offender was apprehended at 36th Street and Lancaster Avenue, and the stolen items were recovered. No injuries were reported.

BURGLARY (2)

Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m., 3600 Spring Garden Street

The complainants, a Drexel student and three non-Drexel students reported that upon returning to their residence, they discovered that their residence had been entered by unknown person(s) by breaking the glass in a back door. The complainants discovered a suitcase containing their jewelry and personal items left in their rear yard.

Feb 18., 12:28 p.m., 3200 Chestnut Street

Drexel police arrested a non -Drexel male for trespassing, after the male was cited in the past and informed that he is not permitted in Drexel buildings.

THEFT (16)

Feb. 8-11, Unit South 33rd St.

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown person(s) entered his office, no sign of force, and took a laptop computer from his desk.

Feb. 10, 3 p.m., 400 N. 33rd St.

The non-Drexel complainant reported they let a female known to them borrow their vehicle, and when the automobile was not returned by Feb. 13, they reported the automobile stolen.

Feb. 15, 12:55 a.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he fled the Wawa store with merchandise that he failed to pay for. The items were recovered.

Feb. 15-18, 3100 Ludlow Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) removed an iPhone that was shipped to them from its package prior to them receiving the package.

Feb. 17-23, Unit Block N. 36th St.

The complainant, a Drexel student, reported that an unknown person(s) removed the vehicle registration plate from the rear of their vehicle.

Feb. 18, 7:58 p.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel police arrested a non-Drexel male, after he fled the Wawa with energy drinks that he failed to pay for. The items were recovered.

Feb 18, 9:02 p.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he fled the Wawa with food items without paying for them. The items were recovered.

Feb. 19, 10:50 to 11:37 a.m., 3100 Market Street

A Drexel student reported an unknown person(s) took their backpack that contained their laptop computer, charger and textbooks that was left unattended in a common area.

Feb. 20, 5 to 5:37 a.m., 200 block N. 15th St.

Unknown person(s) took a bicycle that was equipped with a GPS and secured to a bike pole with a cable lock. The bike was recovered at 1400 Wood Street.

Feb. 22, 2:30 to 2:40 p.m., 300 N. 36th St.

The non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown person(s) took their laptop from their book bag after it was left in a common area.

Feb. 23-24, 2900 Queen Lane

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) broke the driver side window to their auto and took personal items that were left inside the auto.

Feb. 25, 2 p.m., 3000 JFK Boulevard

The non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown person(s) took their wallet containing cash and ID from their coat pocket without their knowledge.

Feb. 25-26, 3300 Arch Street

A Non-Drexel affiliate reported an unknown person(s) entered their food truck by forcing a window and took food items from inside.

Feb. 25-26, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown person(s) entered their unlocked office and took their laptop computer that was left on their desk.

Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., 300 N. 33rd St.

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their apartment, no sign of force, and took a cordless charger.

VANDALISM (1)

Feb. 17, 4 to 9:10 a.m., 3300 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) placed inappropriate graffiti on a name card that was attached to their outer residence hall door.

DRUGS (1)

Feb. 15, 11:46 a.m., 3200 Market Street

Drexel police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he was found to be in possession of heroin.

During the period from Nov. 9 to Nov. 24, there were nine Policy Violations for Alcohol and four Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.