Crime Report: July 7 – July 21

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between July 7 and July 21. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

BURGLARY (1)

June 26 to June 27, 400 North 33rd Street (non-current)

A non-Drexel affiliate reported between an unknown person(s) entered their basement office by force and took personal items.

ASSAULT (1)

July 10, 3400 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported they were assaulted during a domestic incident by a person known to them.

THEFT (8)

July 4, 3300 Market Street (non-current)

The complainant reported on an unknown male fled Wawa with 16 cans of Red Bull drink that he failed to pay for.

July 6 to July 8, 3200 Race Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown person(s) took their bike from the bike room at their residence.

July 7, 12:30 to 12:42 a.m., 3300 Market Street

Complainant reported an unknown male grabbed the charity jar from the Wawa counter and fled the store.

July 8 to July 11, 100 North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported between an unknown person(s) cut their lock and took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack.

July 10, 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., 3500 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) entered their hotel room without force and removed personal items.

July 10 to July 14, 300 North 33rd Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) removed their tools that were left unsecured in a construction site.

July 12, 4:45 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., 3500 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) took their rental car that was left unattended and running.

3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown person(s) took their auto that they left parked and running with the keys in the ignition.

VANDALISM (1)

July 11 to July 12, 400 North 42nd Street

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown person(s) cut a hole in the cyclone fence surrounding Vidas Field.

During the period from July 7 to July 21, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol or Drugs.