Crime Report: January 29 — February 11 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Jan. 29 and Feb. 11. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

3200 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that sometime in Dec. 2019, a Drexel student known to her exposed his penis to her.

ASSAULT (2)

Feb. 3, 3300 Cuthbert Street

A Drexel student reported that they were assaulted by a former domestic partner.

Jan. 31, Off Campus Location

A Drexel student reported that they were assaulted by their former boyfriend at his off campus residence.

THEFT (14)

Jan. 29, 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that several individuals left the Landmark Restaurant and failed to pay for their food bill.

Jan. 30, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he left Wawa with food items that he failed to pay for.

Jan. 31, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he took food items and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 19 to Jan. 31, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel employee stated that an unknown person(s) entered a freezer by force and removed food and beverage items.

Feb.1, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel employee reported that an unknown male entered the bookstore, took eight sweatshirts and fled the store without paying for the items.

Feb. 1, 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that a group of juvenile males took items from the store and fled without paying for the items.

Feb. 2, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested two males after they fled the store with food items that they failed to pay for.

Feb. 3, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he fled the store with food items that he failed to pay for.

Feb. 3, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he fled the store with items of food that he failed to pay for.

Feb. 3, 6 to 7 p.m., 200 North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured with a lock to a bike rack.

Feb. 5, 7:30 to 10 p.m., 200 North 34th Street

A Non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took their backpack that was left unattended in a common area.

Feb. 6, 3 to 8 p.m., 3300 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took their auto that was parked and locked.

Feb. 7, 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that three males entered the store, took food items and fled without paying for the items.

Feb. 10, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured with a cable lock to a bike rack.

VANDALISM (3)

Jan. 29, 3100 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that they discovered graffiti drawn on the back of a chair in a classroom.

Feb. 7, 200 North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that they discovered graffiti written on a table in a common area.

Feb. 10, 3300 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that they discovered that an unknown person(s) wrote graffiti on the white board attached to their room door.

DRUGS (1)

Feb. 6, 3200 Race Street

Drexel Police arrested a Drexel student after he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (15)

During the period from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, there were 10 Policy Violations for Alcohol and five Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.