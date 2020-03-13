Crime Report: February 26 — March 10 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Feb. 25 and March 9. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Feb. 28, 34000 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported they were sexually assaulted by a male, non-Drexel, known to them inside their apartment.

ASSAULT (2)

March 3, 3:30 p.m. 3500 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that while in a dispute with an unknown male and female over a parking space, they were struck with an unknown object causing a puncture wound to their shoulder.

March 9, Off Campus, 100 South 30th Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported they were assaulted by an unknown male who was having a mental outburst. Minor injury.

THEFT (13)

Feb. 25, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) entered their secured locker by forcing the lock and took cash from their purse.

Feb. 26, 400 N. 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took a package that was delivered to their residence and left on the front porch.

Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2000 Race Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack.

Feb. 28, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported a juvenile male entered the store, took food items and fled without paying for the items.

Feb. 29, 3000 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he took items from the store and fled without paying. The items were recovered.

Feb. 29, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A complainant reported person(s) took their scooter that was left unattended in a public area.

Feb. 28, 400 N. 32nd Street

A complainant reported that an unknown person(s) took a delivered package from their porch.

March 3, 3400 Chestnut St.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was left unattended and unsecured.

March 3, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that between unknown person(s) took their backpack that contained their laptop that was left unattended in a public place.

March 8, 3300 Market Street

A store employee reported a group of juveniles entered the store, took food items and fled without paying for the items.

March 8, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported a male known to them who was a guest at the complainant’s apartment took their iPhone that he later sold on a website.

March 8, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took their wallet that contained ID and credit cards that was left unattended in a public place and later made unauthorized charges on the credit card.

March 9, 3200 Hamilton Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was witnessed breaking into the complainant’s auto and taking cash that was left inside. The cash was recovered from the offender.

VANDALISM (2)

Feb. 27, 3100 Market Street

Drexel facilities reported unknown person(s) wrote graffiti on the stalls in a women’s restroom.

March 4, 3300 Market Street

Drexel facilities reported unknown person(s) wrote graffiti on a light fixture in the GSB.

ARRESTS (2)

Feb. 26, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was found to be in possession of 21 bags of heroin.

March 2, 3300 Spring Garden Street

Drexel Police arrested a male for DUI after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

During the period covered in this report, there were four (4) policy violations for alcohol. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct.