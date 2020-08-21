Crime Report: August 4 – August 18

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

Aug. 6, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown male approached them and threatened to harm them if they didn’t give the male money. The student went to an ATM, withdrew $20 and gave it to the male. The male then left the scene. No injuries.

ASSAULT (3)

Aug. 5, 3500 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that, while delivering a package, they were punched in the face by an unknown female who then fled in a vehicle. Minor injury to complainant.

Aug. 11, 2:03 p.m., 300 North 33rd Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate for domestic assault after he assaulted his spouse (non-Drexel), causing minor injuries to their face.

Aug. 17, 1900 Ben Franklin Parkway (Off Campus)

A custodial worker at the Academy of Natural Sciences reported that when they exited an elevator, a co-worker punched them in the face, knocking them to the ground. Minor injury to complainant.

THEFT (4)

Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 3400 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered their vehicle by force and took two laptop computers that were left in view.

Aug. 6, 7:32 a.m., 200 North 35th Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered their vehicle while they left it unattended and running and attempted to drive off. The complainant was able to stop him and the male fled on foot.

Aug. 10, 8:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m., Unit North 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) cut the lock and took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack.

Aug. 14, 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male took items from the 7-11 store and fled without paying.

VANDALISM (1)

Aug. 5, 300 North 32nd Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown female was observed damaging their vehicle.

POLICY VIOLATIONS

During the period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol or Drugs.