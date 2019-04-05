Crime Report – April 5 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between March 12 and 22. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

March 16, 2:55 p.m., 2900 Market Street

Two Drexel students reported that they were surrounded and assaulted by a group of 20 to 30 males on bicycles who also took a gold chain from one of the students. Minor injuries to both students. Males fled east on Market Street.

ASSAULT (1)

March 16, 11:52 p.m.,3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that they were involved in a physical confrontation with an unknown male and were sprayed in the face with mace by the other party who fled the store. Victim received minor injury to their eyes.

THEFT (8)

March 10-22, 200 N. Broad St

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that while a patient at Hahnemann Hospital, an unknown person(s) removed a bag containing their laptop and cell phone from their room.

March 12, 6:39 a.m., 3500 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that they observed an unknown male enter their automobile that was unlocked and took cash and clothing that was left in view. Male fled west on Spring Garden Street.

March 13-14,100 N. 34th St.

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

March 14, 1:15 to 2:14 p.m., 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered the store, asked to see a phone, and left without paying for a Galaxy 7 smartphone.

March 15-18, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured to a bike rack with a U-Lock. The bike is a rental from Drexel.

March 17, 3400 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered their auto by forcing a door lock and took camping equipment.

March 19-20, 3500 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their laptop computer that was left unattended in a common area.

March 22, 12:57 to 1:50 p.m., 3400 Baring Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male took two packages that were delivered to their house and left in plain view from their porch.

VANDALISM (4)

March 15, 8:45 to 9:50 p.m., 200 N. 34th St.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) wrote graffiti on a mirror in a common area of their property.

March 19-20,3200 Pearl Street

A Drexel student reported that the rear window of their automobile was broken in an unknown manner.

March 19-20,300 N. 31st St.

A Drexel student reported that the rear window of their automobile was broken in an unknown manner.

March 21, 3:38 p.m., 3000 Walnut Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he was involved in a road rage incident and cut the tire of another vehicle with a knife.