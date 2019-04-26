Alleged sexual assault at Drexel party on campus | The Triangle

Drexel University students and faculty received a DrexelALERT from the Department of Public Safety April 20 regarding a reported incident of sexual assault on campus, across the street from The Summit.

The incident occurred at 3437 Lancaster Avenue between 12:13 a.m. and 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, according to the DrexelALERT that was sent to students and the Drexel Crime Log.

According to the daily Crime Log and Fire Report published by the Drexel Department of Public Safety, the incident was reported as “sex offense – rape – forcible rape.” The report does not state if the people involved were Drexel affiliates.

The popular student-run Instagram account “drexelafterdarkofficial” promoted a party on its Instagram story at 3437 Lancaster Avenue just hours before the DrexelALERT went out. The story stated the party would begin at 10:30 p.m. and a keg and jungle juice, a mixed drink that typically contains high-alcohol hard liquors and juice, would be provided.

It is unknown at this time if the students that run the Instagram account were affiliated with or hosting the party.

Drexel’s Office of Equality and Diversity, the department responsible for addressing sexual assault incidents such as this, did not respond to The Triangle’s email Tuesday requesting information about the alleged incident.

Drexel Police declined to comment at this time about the alleged incident.

“We, at this time, want to respect the privacy of the victim and don’t want to release any information that may hinder the investigation,” Captain Robert Lis said in an email Tuesday.

The alleged incident is currently undergoing investigation by the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.

The Triangle will continue to provide coverage of this story online at www.thetriangle.org as more information becomes available.