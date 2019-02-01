Where to watch Oscar nominated movies before the show this month | The Triangle

The 2019 Oscar nominees were finally announced Jan. 22, and a lot of people may be wondering: where can I watch all these movies I am just hearing about now? Some of the contenders are still in theaters, but most are available to stream.

This year, there are eight best picture nominees.

“BlacKkKlansman” directed by Spike Lee stars Adam Driver and John David Washington as two Colorado Springs detectives infiltrating a Ku Klux Klan chapter in the ’70s. It can be rented on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Youtube.

“Black Panther” was one the year’s most popular films (beating all sorts of box-office records and sales), and is now the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. You can stream it on Netflix or rent it on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Youtube.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a biopic about Queen and Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek). A major box office hit, and with Malek winning multiple awards as Mercury. It is still playing in theaters and you can watch it at the Cinemark on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. It is also available to buy on iTunes and Amazon.

“Roma” directed by Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity”) vividly imagines his upper-middle class upbringing through the experiences of his housekeeper, played by Yalitza Aparicio, who is also nominated for Best Lead Actress, whose hardships weren’t really clear to him at the time. It slowly gained buzz through film festivals and small indie events, it now has 10 nominations from the Academy. The streaming giant’s first nomination for Best Picture, you can stream “Roma” on Netflix.

“A Star is Born,” the fourth remake of the classic story, was directed by Bradley Cooper (who strangely did not get a directing nomination, even with all the hype for it in the awards circuit), making his debut behind the camera. Lady Gaga, nominated for Best Lead Actress, stars alongside the actor-director. The film is available to buy on Amazon, iTunes, Youtube and Google Play.

Yorgos Lanthimos period comedy piece “The Favourite” is not for everyone, but the amazing performances from Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are a big reason to try it out. The film is still in theaters and is currently playing at The Ritz Five in Old City.

The last two Best Picture nominees “Green Book” and “Vice” are currently not available at a theater in the city or on streaming services. “Green Book” will be available digitally Feb. 19.

Here are some other nominees that you can stream from home:

“Isle of Dogs” directed by the always classy Wes Anderson tells the story of a young boy and his dog, artfully through stop-motion animation. Nominated for Best Animated Feature, and Best Original Score, the movie is available on HBO Go.

“RBG”, nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best Original Song details the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which first got buzz at the Sundance Film Festival last year. It can be streamed on Hulu. You can also stream another best documentary nominee, “Minding the Gap,” on Hulu.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” which was made by the Coen Brothers, has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Costume Design. You can stream this film on Netflix.

“First Reformed” is up for Best Original Screenplay, and stars Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.