What to Watch (or not) this Valentine’s day

5 Underrated Rom-com’s for Valentine’s Day

From “Pretty Woman” to “Runaway Bride,” my obsession with Julia Roberts has stemmed from a young age. And who can blame me? I grew up in the golden era of romantic comedies (otherwise known as the late 90s and early 2000s). That being said, there are only so many times I can watch “Mystic Pizza.” If you, like me, have exhausted Netflix for rom-coms, look no further. Charming, sweet, and oh-so-classic, these movies will satisfy any hopeless romantic. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your significant other or a box of overpriced chocolates, sit back and enjoy the show.

“The Half of It” (2020)

Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) has never bothered with high school semantics until puppy-dog Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) asks for a favor. Paul, who struggles speaking to his crush Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), begs Ellie for help writing love letters. The only problem? Paul isn’t the only one crushing on Aster.

A refreshing take on highschool romance, “The Half of It” redefines movies of its genre. Witty, innovative and nostalgic, “The Half of It” is the unconventional choice for an unconventional Valentine’s Day.

Streaming: Netflix

“Emma” (2020)

Tired of life in the pandemic? No worries. Regency dramas were practically created to escape reality. Become immersed in an age of enchanting romance, otherwise known as 19th century England. To all my Jane Austen fans out there, this one is for you.

The charming Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is always playing matchmaker for her friends and family. Unfortunately for Miss Woodhouse, she is a seasoned professional in everyone’s affairs but her own. In this dizzying tale of friendship and love, follow Miss Woodhouse as she meets her match. And her reckoning.

Streaming: HBO, Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

Need a crowd pleaser for movie night? “Crazy, Stupid, Love” has something in store for everyone. With A-list casting, hilarious dialogue, and a heartfelt message, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” is perfect for any audience. For your friends who love rom-coms, and your friends that don’t, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” has you covered.

When American-dad Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is on the brink of divorce, his entire world is shattered. In a chance meeting, Jacob, a self-proclaimed playboy, agrees to give Cal lessons on “regaining his manhood,” forming a beautiful yet unlikely friendship. Unfortunately for Cal, “getting the girl” is not as easy as it looks. In this spider-web romance, we learn that love is not only crazy and stupid but also gut-bustlingly funny.

Streaming: Amazon Prime

“The Decoy Bride” (2011)

Although not well-received by critics, this film is recognized as a hidden treasure by many. On a secluded island outside Scotland, James Arber (David Tennant) and his movie star fiance are preparing for a secret wedding. Unbeknownst to them, the paparazzi are hot on their tails and ready for that million-dollar picture. Enter island resident Katie (Kelly Macdonald), who with much bribery, assumes the role of “decoy bride.”

“The Decoy Bride” is funny, tender and genuine. If you miss the old era of rom-coms, what with their endearing simplicity, “The Decoy Bride” is for you. The plot is nothing revolutionary, but the chemistry between Tennant and Macdonald is sweet and familiar. Watch “The Decoy Bride” for a light-hearted, amusing film.

Streaming: Amazon Prime

“Love, Rosie” (2014)

Warning: bring a box of tissues. Certainly not for the faint of heart, “Love, Rosie” is an emotional rollercoaster of ups, downs and sideways. Reminiscent to the cult-classic “The Notebook,” “Love, Rosie” is a romance for the ages.

Alex (Sam Claflin) and Rosie (Lily Collins) have been childhood best friends, and in love with each other, for practically their entire lives. When life after prom threatens to tear them apart, Alex and Rosie are determined to preserve their friendship. Oceans apart, time and distance prove to be a worthy opponent. A beautiful yet frustrating film that reminds us: love will overcome all.

Streaming: Amazon Prime

5 Overrated Rom-coms for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day: we look forward to it (if only for the free candy) and the chance to watch movies. For some, the winter holiday is the perfect time to cozy up with a rom-com, if only to distract from the pit of loneliness. Here’s a list of flicks NOT to watch this Valentine’s Day.

“Marriage Story” (2019)

This is a holiday to celebrate the unconditional love and appreciation in life: family, friends, pets, significant others, not to watch Adam Driver sing Sondheim as his marriage to Scarlett Johansen falls apart. Save that for St. Patrick’s Day.

Streaming: Netflix

“Gone Girl ” (2014)

While Rosamund Pike absolutely steals the show in this amazing film, maybe opt for Pike as Jane Bennet in 2005’s “Pride and Prejudice” instead for a lighter take. What period piece Jane lacks in Cool Girl monologue , she makes up for in gentleness.

Streaming: Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Gerald’s Game” (2017)

There are 365 days in the year, and Feb. 14 is not the day to watch the 2017 psychological thriller starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood in a mind-twistingly creepy cabin film.

Streaming: Netflix

“Audition” (1999)

It’s always a good idea to expand your cinematic palette and explore the world of foreign films, but maybe stay away from this 1999 Japanese horror film, about a widower on the hunt for a new wife. It’s famous for a warped and twisted genre shift best left to discover yourself.

Streaming: Amazon Prime

“Mother’s Day” (2016)

This goes without saying. You can hold off three more months for Garry Marshall’s poorly constructed 2016 final film.

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Honorable mention: “The Death of Mr. Peanut.”