Triangle Movie Preview: February to June | The Triangle

It’s been a slow start to the year in the realm of movies, but fear not! Here is a list of movies to check out in the first half of 2019.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (Feb. 8)

In the sequel to the highly popular “The Lego Movie,” Emmet (Chris Pratt) finds himself having to save the world yet again. The film is quirky and has an vivid visual style, which itself is a captivating reason to watch. It features an ensemble cast comprised of Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie and Nick Offerman, along with new additions to the cast including Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Maya Rudolph.

“Captain Marvel” (March 8)

The penultimate film to watch before “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” is the solo movie of the title character (Brie Larson). Captain Marvel is an alien-human hybrid with a mysterious past entwined with the fate of a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The movie, which bridges the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Avengers, brings an interesting perspective to the characters that we have loved and cherished over the past 11 years.

“Us” (March 22)

If “Get Out” director Jordan Peele’s creative vision at the helm of this film doesn’t make you want to see it, check out the haunting trailer. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, the film follows a family as four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. This movie will hopefully give us the same kind of fresh and insightful take on the horror genre that “Get Out” did.

“Dumbo” (March 29)

The next in the long line of films being remade by Walt Disney Studios is “Dumbo.” The titular big-eared elephant is set to return to the big screen in a live-action adaptation directed by Tim Burton. Featuring a star-studded cast of Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin, “Dumbo” will bring you back to your childhood, entertaining you with the magic that Disney is known for.

“Shazam!” (April 5)

After many years of legal battles, “Shazam!” is a fun take on the superhero genre in contrast to the darker tones of DC Films’ previous movies. Featuring Zachary Levi as the titular kid-turned-superhero, the film will dive into the origin of the character as he grapples with his new powers. It will hopefully be a fun watch for all ages!

“Hellboy” (April 12)

A reboot of the popular comic character on the big screen, “Hellboy” details the story of a powerful demon, Hellboy (Dan Harbour), who works as a paranormal investigator. Since this superhero movie is not made by either Marvel or DC, it could be a potential sleeper for the summer box office season. Keep your eyes wide open folks!

“Avengers: Endgame” (April 26)

This follow up to the massively successful and popular “Avengers: Infinity War” is primed to break the box office. It could possibly become the defining installment of the MCU.

“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” (May 10)

After 23 years, we finally have a live-action film set in the Pokemon Universe. This finally puts to rest the question — how would actual Pokemons be visually conceptualized in a live-action film? “Detective Pikachu” is a film adaptation of the 2016 video game by the same name.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – The Parabellum” (May 17)

The film series that spawned countless fans and countless memes is returning to the big screen, and Keanu Reeves is back to portray the titular character. This time John Wick is on the run with a massive bounty on his head once again. This time, he has to deal with the repercussions of his choices in the previous two films.

“Aladdin” (May 24)

In another live-action revival from Disney, “Aladdin” is sure to be on the list of show-stoppers this year. Featuring an interesting cast of Will Smith (Genie), Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Naomi Scott (Jasmine), this film brings a fresh portrayal of the classic Disney film we all have come to love over the years.

“Rocketman” (May 31)

Riding the wave of success created by “Bohemian Rhapsody” comes a biopic of the beloved Sir Elton John. Taron Egerton plays John accompanied by a supporting cast of Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell.

“Dark Phoenix” (June 7)

Despite “X-Men: Apocalypse” drawing mediocre reception compared to “Logan” and the two “Deadpool” movies, the X-Men still have the potential to deliver a superhero movie rich in character conflicts. Whether “Dark Phoenix” will be as good as “X-Men: Days of Future Past” or as bad as “The Last Stand” remains to be seen, but we can certainly hope for something great.

“Men in Black: International” (June 14)

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth replace Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in this reboot of the late ’90s action-comedy. Amid all of the upcoming blockbusters, this movie is easy to miss, and could be a sleeper in the summer box office.

“Toy Story 4” (June 21)

The upcoming sequel in the much loved “Toy Story” franchise, “Toy Story 4” dives back into the adventure of Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) as they set off on a new journey — a road trip.The film features returning cast members Annie Potts and Joan Cusack along with new members: Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves.