The Strumbellas kick off their US tour at World Cafe Live | The Triangle

Photo by Evie Touring | The Triangle

On April 4, 2024, The Strumbellas, a Canadian rock band kick-started their US tour promoting their new album “Part Time Believer.” Their first performance was at the World Cafe Live. The band members include Jimmy Chauveau as lead vocalist, David Ritter on vocals and keys, Jon Hembrey rocking the lead guitar, Isabel (Izzy) Ritchie as the violinist, Darryl James on bass guitar, and Jeremy Drury keeping the beat on drums. The night began with an energetic performance by the opening band Certainly So, setting the stage for a memorable evening. Their setlist included popular hits like “Foreign Ties,” “The Way You Say No,” “Patience” and many more.

Exiting the stage at 8:37 p.m., Certainly So made way for The Strumbellas, who took the stage at 9:12 p.m. The crowd grew a little antsy while waiting, but it was indeed worth the wait. The band members entered one by one, each picking up their instrument with finesse, building the excitement. Apologizing for the delay, the band kicked off with a bang, with the lead singer Jimmy Chauveau launching into fan-favorite “Running Scared,” followed by “We Don’t Know,” featuring a breathtaking violin solo by Izzy.

After that, the hits just kept coming, with audience favorites like “Hold Me,” “Greatest Enemy,” and “Wars” keeping the energy high. A standout moment came during “Wild Sun” when lead singer Jimmy and violinist Izzy teamed up for a duet to the delight of the crowd.

Engaging the audience in fun activities, band member David Ritter presented a box inspired by their album “Part Time Believer,” filled with chits containing personal beliefs that were shared with the audience, truly creating a heartwarming moment of connection.

From older classics like “Running Out of Time” and “I Just Had a Baby” to newer tracks like “Sailing,” “Steal My Soul” and “In this life,” the band did not hold back in showing their versatility. One could tell that there were many true fans in the audience, who sang along to every word of both old and new songs. Jimmy appreciated the audience and thanked them for their enthusiasm, saying “Your voices are the heart of this show.”

The Strumbellas further treated the audience with acoustic renditions of the songs “Wreckage” and “I’ll wait.” The crowd added to the ambience by bringing out their phone flashlights and lighting up the venue. The Strumbellas poured their heart and soul into each performance, leaving nothing on the table as they delivered hit after hit like “Young and Wild,” “Let Down,” “Holster” and “Salvation.” The crowd enthusiastically joined in, singing along and clapping rhythmically throughout the show, creating an incredible vibe.

Closing out the night with their viral TikTok hit “Spirits,” The Strumbellas ended on a high note, with the audience cheering as they played a grand instrumental finale. The concert wrapped up around 10:42 p.m., leaving everyone with memories of a truly unforgettable evening.

Judging by the audience’s excitement, it’s clear that The Strumbellas will surely have many more tours in the near future. You can check out their music here, and find tickets for their tour here.