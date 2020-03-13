Spring term films (if the theaters are open) | The Triangle

Spring is in the air — the weather is getting warmer, the quad is getting crowded and finals have sucked the joy out of life once again. Whether you’re starting co-op, coming back to classes or taking on a new class schedule, spring term is a fresh start after the slog of winter term. It’s also the perfect time to leave your apartment, get some fresh air and go sit in a dark movie theater for two hours. Here are eight movies coming out this spring that are worth taking a study break for:

“The Lovebirds” (Originally April 3, now unknown)

Romance, comedy and crime come together in this offbeat movie about a couple who accidentally become suspects in a murder. Issa Rase (“Insecure”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”) star in what promises to be a comedy of errors with high stakes and plenty of hijinks. While romcoms can be hit or miss, the introduction of a thriller element suggests that “The Lovebirds” will be a fresh and funny addition to the genre.

“Antlers” (April 17)

Director Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”) and producer Guillermo del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”) helm this horror film about a teacher, a local sheriff and a young boy with a dark secret in rural Oregon. “Antlers” is an adaptation of the short story “The Quiet Boy,” a creepy modern fairytale inspired by the legend of the wendigo. It’s pretty standard horror fare, but if the delightfully spooky trailer is any indication, “Antlers” will be a worthy addition to the genre.

“Promising Young Woman” (April 17)

“Promising Young Woman” is a horror-comedy twist on the female revenge thriller, a controversial genre popularized by movies like “Hard Candy” and “Jennifer’s Body.” Carey Mulligan (“Suffragette”) plays a vigilante who pretends to be black-out drunk at parties to trick sexually predatory men into revealing their true colors. While the bright colors and cartoonish sensibility of the trailer clash with the darker themes of sexual abuse, it is clear that “Promising Young Woman” is at heart a clever, stylish social commentary.

“Antebellum” (April 24)

Janelle Monae (“Hidden Figures”) takes on the lead role in a new horror film that appears to be a cross between Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred” and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” While the premise is vague and the teaser trailer reveals few details, it seems that “Antebellum” is a psychological horror involving time travel between the present day and the Antebellum south. Whatever the details of the plot, with Monae in the lead and a premise that draws parallels between the plight of black Americans past and present, it’s safe to say that “Antebellum” will be worth a watch.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” (May 8)

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” reimagines the classic Dickens novel as an over-the-top comedy starring Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) alongside Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Peter Capaldi. The trailer features gorgeous costumes, witty banter and a fun anachronistic sensibility. According to early reviews, director Armando Iannucci (“The Death of Stalin”) updates the bleak and stodgy “David Copperfield” in a way that is both true to the original story and resonant with modern audiences.

“The Woman in the Window” (May 15)

Amy Adams (“Arrival”) plays an agoraphobic woman whose worst fears about the world beyond her window are proven true when she witnesses a horrific crime. Like “Gone Girl” and “Girl on the Train,” “The Woman in the Window” is an adaptation of a best-selling psychological thriller novel. While the premise isn’t the most original, Adams is a brilliant actress, and her role as the neurotic protagonist is sure to provide her with yet another chance to prove her acting chops.

“The Green Knight” (May 29)

Dev Patel stars in a retelling of the Arthurian tale of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” The trailer, somber in tone and beautifully shot, gives little away, but this is clearly no CGI-laden popcorn flick — instead, it seems to be a combination of medieval fantasy and psychological thriller. Given that it’s an A24 film, it’s fair to assume that “The Green Knight” will be a restrained, moody film worthy of the legend that inspired it.

“Candyman” (June 12)

“Candyman” follows an artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “The Get Down”), who accidentally reawakens the hook-handed spirit that terrorized Chicago’s black community decades ago in this spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror-thriller by the same name. Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) updates this cult classic film to address twenty-first-century concerns such as cultural appropriation and gentrification. While the original “Candyman” was brilliant and politically aware, Peele’s remake looks every bit as frightening and thought-provoking as its predecessor.