Post Malone confirms his entrance into country music | The Triangle

Photo by Satvik Tripathi | The Triangle

Multi-diamond certified singer Post Malone recently released a sneak peek of his entrance into country music after years of talking about his love for the genre, and his grand plan to collaborate on a country album.

Malone’s extraordinary cover songs prove his lifelong love for country music, and his affection for southern vocals has been apparent throughout his career. Post Malone’s electric collaborations with musicians like Billy Strings and his impromptu concerts with luminaries like Dwight Yoakam and Keith Urban demonstrate his respect for country music.

After stunning everyone with his acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, Malone shocked everyone further by releasing a brief taste of a future country single. Malone used his social media to hint at a new country single he was working on with Luke Combs. There were not many specific lyrics or other elements disclosed in Malone’s short video. Malone tagged Combs in the post with a beer emoji even though Combs does not appear in the video. In true Posty fashion, he was dancing and mouthing the lyrics of the new song in the video.

While no official announcement has been made by the label, last year, during a Twitch live broadcast, Malone himself revealed that his “country record is coming.” He went on to reveal that he recorded a song for the project while in Nashville and could not stop singing it. He let slip the fact that he is presently recording two albums, one of which may be a country effort and the other a more hip-hop-oriented one, similar to his past hits.

When asked if he was ready to release a country album, Malone had previously said, “I think so. Yes, ma’am,” in an interview conducted after his performance at the CMA Awards.

Fans are guessing about his future musical moves as they wait for his first country album to be released. How about some Sturgill Simpson-esque raw outlaw country? Or maybe a more conventional Brad Paisley sound? Maybe he will shock us all with a Billy Strings–esque album of bluegrass treasures. Post Malone’s foray into country music, in whatever form it takes, is sure to be an innovative and remarkable musical event.

Covers and collaborations have been building up to his country era, demonstrating his ability, flexibility and unmistakable love of music. It is exciting to imagine the musical enchantment that awaits us in Malone’s country chapter as he continues to fascinate audiences worldwide by blurring the barriers between genres.