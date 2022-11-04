“Midnights,” An album for the thinkers | The Triangle

Photo by Edu Grande | Unsplash

Taylor Swift has created a fantastic blend of all her sonic eras, with a heavy focus on pop, for her eleventh studio album, “Midnights,” released on Oct. 21. The album drop caused the classic Taylor Swift-fueled Spotify crash, but does that really surprise anyone?

“Midnights” is about 44 minutes in length and consists of 13 songs. Or at least the original does. While us Swifities are usually good at finding the hidden clues Swift leaves in everything she does, we did not expect her to drop an extended album at 3 a.m. titled “Midnights (3am Edition).” This edition has seven additional tracks, and caps off at about an hour.

I will admit at a first listen, I was not that big of a fan of “Midnights.” Not because it is bad, but because I am partial to Swift’s softer and sadder albums “folklore” and “evermore.” However, if my Spotify history is any indication, I have clearly changed my mind from my original stance as I have had the album on repeat all day, every day, since its release. I much prefer the “3am Edition” to the original album, as most of my favorite tracks are from the last seven songs.

While every song on “Midnights” deserves a paragraph dedicated to it to analyze the intricacies of Swift’s mind, I will only highlight the most notable tracks in my opinion.

In track three, “Anti-Hero,” Swift discusses that she might be the cause of various problems in her life with the lyrics “It’s me, Hi! / I’m the problem, it’s me.” This song is a bit more sonically simplistic than others on the album, but it works as a great accompaniment to Swift’s more complex lyrics. Identifying yourself as the “problem” in situations, whether you are or not, can be an isolating experience, which ups the relatability factor of this track.

Track four, “Snow On The Beach,” is a collaboration between Swift and Lana Del Rey. As someone who is a fan of both of these artists, this is a collaboration I have been waiting a while for. While I think the song is beautiful, I share the popular sentiment of wishing more of Rey’s vocals were included. Rey’s musical influence and background vocals are clearly present, but I do wish she had her own verse.

Track five, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” definitely gives a bittersweet feeling. While it is a sadder track, it is a bit more upbeat. It fosters healing in adulthood, but also acknowledges the body image issues that Swift has had throughout her life. This is an important topic to touch on as many of her fans have had the same struggles, and to know that she is healing along with them is something so painfully pure.

Track ten, “Labyrinth,” incorporates a bit of synth, and has an airy feel to it. This song describes falling in love with someone who brings you out of the darkness you have been experiencing. The lyrics “You know how much I hate that everybody just expects me to bounce back / Just like that” hit so close to home. If you find someone who does not expect you to act fine even in times of stress, keep them.

Track 12, “Sweet Nothing,” is a painstakingly sweet ballad that has entered my daily song rotation. Swift sings about spending a beautiful life with someone who wants nothing from you. Her beautiful vocals warm your heart effortlessly.

Swift describes herself as a “Mastermind” in track 13 because she perfectly put everything into place so that her lover would fall for her. Yet, while she was forming this diabolical plan in her mind, he knew all along. I am sure we have all thought about ways to leave small hints in order for the people we like to know that we are interested in them.

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” track 19, is a switch in energy. Swift’s lyrics showcase the horrors and effects of an abusive relationship that she was in. The bridge lyrics “Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts / Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first” are so powerful. Swift is practically begging for her innocence back. These lyrics in particular have been trending across all media platforms and have resonated so deeply with everyone in the fanbase.

I could write a whole dissertation on Swift and her music if I tried. But the best way to immerse yourself in the true meaning behind these and the other songs on the album is to listen to them. Repeatedly.

As if 20 songs was not enough, Swift also just announced the U.S. leg of her next tour: The Eras Tour. This tour includes the openers: Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. See you there!