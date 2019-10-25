Get your spooky playlist ready with these Halloween ready tunes | The Triangle

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, which means that we get TWO major Halloweekends, and that means TWICE the amount of spooky music that needs to be played at all times. For your choice of music, there are typically two choices one should consider when making a Halloween playlist: going classical or more modern. Depending on the type of party being thrown, this might be quite the tricky situation. All playlists though, no matter what style you choose, must include “Monster Mash,” “Flying Purple People Eater” and “Thriller.” These are REQUIREMENTS.

If you’re trying to shoot for the original classic eerie jams while mixing it up with some modern dance tunes, here are some additions for your go-to Halloween playlist:

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

A classic. No words can describe how perfect an October bop this is. Running a little bit past four minutes, the repetitive chorus is sure to keep you going.

“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

This should honestly be put onto more spooky Spotify playlists. The song wasn’t meant for Halloween at first, but it slowly gained significance with the holiday. Step up your game Spotify!

“Rock Lobster” by The B-52’s

An incredibly infectious and absolutely memorable song from the late 1970s, this is a PERFECT song to blast that aux too and get the ridiculous dancing going.

“Disturbia” by Rihanna

Another solid dancing song. Dance the night away with a good ol’ throwback, and try to ignore the fact that Rihanna still has not dropped her new album yet. (Three years too long!!)

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult

A song about the inevitability of death and the foolishness of fearing it. It’s dark. It’s weird. It has a strong, distinctive guitar riff built off of a slick chord progression, and features a cowbell. Do I need to say more?

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

A ghostly song about stalking? Sign me up!

“Super Freak” by Rick James

A freaky tune about freaky people.

“Monster” by Kanye West ft. Jay Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver

Coming off Kanye West’s peak 2010 album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” most would know this song for Nicki Minaj’s intense verse.

“Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran

A new wave of 1980s songs that went up on the charts (thanks, MTV) and still play on your parents’ favorite old radio stations. Even Duran Duran has been quoted saying they don’t even know what this song is about. It could be about meeting girls? Or just about being really hungry!

“Midnight City” by M83

Released in 2011, this was big during those middle school days. It’s now prominently used for car commercials and nostalgia playlists. So why not Halloween?

“Black Magic Woman” by Fleetwood Mac

Honestly, at this rate, including anything by Fleetwood Mac is a power move.

“Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon

Probably on an old mid 2000s CD in your basement. So you know it’s a classic.

“Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Once again. One of the requirements listed above. A MUST-HAVE. If confused, refer to the introduction.

“I’m Your Boogie Man” by KC and The Sunshine Band

A song about late night shenanigans. It’s fitting.