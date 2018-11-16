Events to keep you jazzed through week 11 | The Triangle

Events to keep you jazzed through week 11

Philadelphia has a lot to offer as 2018 winds, both on Drexel University’s campus and beyond. Here are some upcoming events that might add some fun to your end-of-term study breaks.

Nov. 16-18 — Tartuffe at Drexel’s Mandell Theater

Premiering Nov. 9, the cast of “Tartuffe” continues to grace the stage of Mandell Theater with their rendition of the French play. This production is a collaboration of Mauckingbird (Philadelphia’s professional LGBTQ theater company) and the Mandell Professionals in Residence Project, and puts a new spin on the French classic. “Tartuffe” was written by Moliere in 1664 as a commentary on the hypocrisy of those considered righteous. The play was censored by King Louis XIV who was influenced by the archbishop of Paris. Today the show serves as a reminder of human fallibility and the double-sided nature of man. The play is $10 for Drexel students, with upcoming performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 — Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Tina Majorino at the Merriam Theater

Fans of the cult-classic film “Napoleon Dynamite” may recognize the names of these stars who will be attending the viewing and following discussion session. The 2004 indie film follows the life of unfortunate protagonist Napoleon as he struggles through the social scene of his Idaho high school. Accompanied by his friends Pedro and Deb, the trio attempts to elect Pedro as class president. The film is definitely worth a watch (or re-watch), especially paired with the chance to reflect and discuss the filming process with the cast afterwards. The event begins at 8 p.m. in Merriam Theater, with discussion beginning immediately after the screening of the film. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.kimmelcenter.org.

Nov. 18 — Dieter Rams: Principled Design at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Those who are interested in professional product design or functional art will be drawn to this temporary exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. German artist Dieter Rams is known as an innovator regarding the simplistic design of daily tools. Inspiration from his work can be seen in the minimalist styles of your iphone or ikea chair. This November, Rams will receive the Collab Design Excellence Award, recognizing him for his influential contribution to the field of professional design. This exhibit will be open from Nov. 18 until April 14, 2019, so there will be many opportunities to drop in and view the work of the designer whose work impacted the world.

Dec. 1 — Travis Scott at The Wells Fargo Center

Travis Scott is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Texas. He is currently on tour performing songs from his newest album, “Astroworld.” The album has been categorized as hip-hop, but it also has elements of trap and psychedelic music as well. “Astroworld” is Scott’s third studio album and his second album to peak at the number one spot on U.S. Billboard 200. One of the most popular songs on “Astroworld” is “Sicko Mode,” which has over 300 million plays on Spotify. Philadelphia is the 14th stop on the “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” Tour, which has received positive reviews overall. Scott is critically acclaimed for his intense live performances, so this show will definitely be worth your attendance.

Dec. 5 — Q102’s Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center

The radio station Q102 has announced their lineup for the annual Jingle Ball event. Each year IHeartRadio , a subsection of IHeartMedia, organizes a touring lineup that features top names in the pop industry. This year’s lineup includes Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi. Tickets are available at https://www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com/events/detail/q102s-jingle-ball-2018.

Dec. 9 — Drexel Concert Band presents Beyond Earth at Mandell Theater

Those interested in a more classical music style should look forward to the Drexel Concert Band’s performance of works inspired by the cosmos. Notable composers Eric Sessler and Drew McWeeney will be in attendance as the band plays their respective works: “Beyond the Earth” and “Reflections for Wind Ensemble.” This event will be free and open to the public in Mandell Theater beginning at 7 p.m.